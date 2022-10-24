An unspecified number of youths protesting police brutality were cut down at their prime on October 20, 2020

Thursday, October 20, 2022 marked the 2nd year anniversary of event, with symbolic gestures like peaceful marches and laying of wreaths

A young presidential candidate says Nigerian youths must go a step further by influencing the outcome of the 2023 elections

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

FCT, Abuja - Accord Party presidential candidate, Professor Christopher Imumolen has advised Nigerian youths not to allow the victims of the #EndSARS protests die in vain.

Even though the Nigerian government has continued to deny complicity in the sordid #EndSars protests, the yearly ritual of remembering the dead Nigerians has gained more currency amongst young persons as they try to preserve the legacy and significance of that day.

Professor Imumolen has advised Nigerian youths to vote for a young candidate in 2023. Photo credit: Accord Party

Source: UGC

Nigeria's youngest presidential candidate, Professor Christopher Imumolen says he is determined not to let the day pass without making his views known on the matter.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng, Professor Imumolen who is reputed to have earned two Ph.D degrees in separate disciplines advised his fellow youths not to allow the deaths of those he described as heroes to be in vain.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

He insists that the biggest honour the country's young population can pay their dead colleagues is to continue to uphold the very tenets of a struggle that ultimately cost them their lives.

Professor Imumolen further said Nigerian youths can honour their fallen counterparts by adopting and voting a young candidate into office as Nigeria's president in next year's general elections.

According to him, a candidate of youth extraction is that man who will be better placed to help them actualise their deepest desires and aspirations in today's Nigeria.

His words:

“If only the victims of the Lekki Massacre knew some of you would move on so fast and start campaigning for the same bad government, they'd have stayed at home.”

He, therefore, call on the youths to rise to the challenge by actively taking part in the process that would usher in a new generation of leaders with the requisite capacity and knowledge to reposition Nigeria on the path of sustainable growth and development.

He said:

“Nigerians, let's fight for Nigeria and be free forever. The assurance of the prosperity we all seek for our dear nation is not only in the collective sacrifice we make today, but in the rejection of the old order through the ballot.

“We must do what Jerry Rawlings did in Ghana, but this time, not with guns but with our voter's cards to sanitise the system and usher in a glorious era of peace, love, prosperity and harmony.”

Strategy, not noise will win me 2023 presidency, says Imumolen

Recall that Imumolen recently stated that he will depend on a well articulated strategy to win the 2023 presidential election.

The Accord Party presidential candidate said the strategy would focus on mobilising Nigerians to buy into his transformation and change agenda.

According to him, he and his team will rather embark on such route and not unnecessary noise on social media.

2023: Why I refused to join APC, PDP - Prof Imumolen speaks

In a related development, Professor Imumolen has revealed why he decided to join a fresh party other than the existing ones like the People's Democratic Party and the All Progressives Congress to contest for the 2023 presidential election.

Professor Imumolen said he choose the Accord Party as the platform from where he would ventilate his political aspirations to give a fresh view of what he feels governance should look like.

He said the so-called big political parties that have had the opportunity to govern the country throughout the life of the 4th Republic and have largely failed to deliver the true dividends of democracy because of an entrenched system that seems not to work.

Source: Legit.ng