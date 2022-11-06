Rivers Governor Nyesom Wike has been applauded for developing the state despite the challenges bedeviling the nation

Barrister George Ariolu while reacting to the increase of special assistants by Governor Wike from 100,000 to 200,000 noted that the governor should be encouraged and not criticised

Meanwhile, Wike disclosed that he employed more political aides because they showed commitment to working with him

Chairman of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, Barr George Ariolu has hailed the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike for his efforts in reducing the high rate of unemployment in the State.

While reacting to the inauguration of the second batch of special assistants to the Governor on Political Units affairs at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, Omagwa, Ikwerre Local Government Area, Ariolu said that the Governor Wike-led administration has continued to ensure his programs and policies gets to the grassroots.

Wike's economic empowerment drive receive applause in the polity. Photo credit: Rivers Mirror

Source: Facebook

He added that the governor's economic empowerment programs as far as Nigeria's political history is concerned, is unprecedented and plausible, Rivers Mirror noted.

“This is a government that is taking it upon themselves to get down to the grassroots to appoint people, pay them on monthly basis."

"It is unprecedented in the political history of this country and it is worth commending of the Executive Governor of Rivers State," he added.

200,000 political aides have an economic advantage, the chieftain noted

Barr George Ariolu described as enormous the socio-economic benefit of the recent appointment of Political Advisers to the Governor on citizens, adding that the economic advantage will be huge.

The chairman advised the recently appointed political appointees to ensure prudent management of scarce resources allocated to them by the state government following their appointments as Special Assistants.

He affirmed thus:

"That's what we are talking about. It gives you the positive effect of employing somebody, as you employ the person, the person earns an income and is empowered to pay his children's school fees, to pay rent and to do other necessaries."

"So the multiplier effect is enormous, the economic advantage is a very huge one."

He also encouraged them to invest the money got from the state government in lucrative businesses.

