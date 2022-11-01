Accord Party's presidential candidate, Professor Christopher Imumolen says none of his co-contenders have his kind of pedigree

The 39-year-old-presidential candidate stated that he his head and shoulders above his opponents in the forthcoming polls

Imumolen also declared that he has demonstrated value and passion in all that he has done to uplift many Nigerians

FCT, Abuja - Accord Party's presidential candidate, Professor Christopher Imumolen has declared that he has the attributes that places him head and shoulders above his other opponents in next year's presidential elections.

Acknowledging that his 17 other rivals are men of exemplary pedigrees in their chosen areas of expertise, Imumolen said he is the man that has the x-factor when it comes to how much they have impacted society in developmental initiatives, as well as human capacity building.

He stated that he has made huge sacrifices over a decade and half now, launching and sustaining initiatives that has helped to add value to the lives of Nigerians, including those who once held public offices in the country.

His words:

“I have been, more or less, like a social entrepreneur in the last 15 years. I have been around, working tirelessly to improve the lives of Nigerians in different areas.

“I have built structures. I have empowered many - men, women and youths - by awarding scholarships, giving out loans to help farming and business activities, as well as bankrolling and supporting the building of community infrastructure in many places in Nigeria.

“Even now that I am occupied with political activities, I have not relented as I keep doing what I have been doing in the last 15 years.

“As I speak, plans are afoot to give more loans, more scholarships to at least one million Nigerians before February 2023.

“And these we have done with private funds, not with money from government or any donor agency. And they are all verifiable.

“Now, this is one area I have done better than my fellow candidates in the presidential race.

“Everybody that is running this race with me will only tell you what they did when they were in government, with funds from government coffers.

“But hardly can these same set of people tell you what they have done with monies from their pockets since they left office.”

Imumolen added that he has demonstrated value and passion in all that he has done to uplift the social and financial status of many Nigerians.

Strategy, not noise will win me 2023 presidency, says Imumolen

Recall that Imumolen recently stated that he will depend on a well articulated strategy to win the 2023 presidential election.

The Accord Party presidential candidate said the strategy would focus on mobilising Nigerians to buy into his transformation and change agenda.

According to him, he and his team will rather embark on such route and not unnecessary noise on social media.

2023: Why I refused to join APC, PDP - Prof Imumolen speaks

In a related development, Professor Imumolen has revealed why he decided to join a fresh party other than the existing ones like the People's Democratic Party and the All Progressives Congress to contest for the 2023 presidential election.

Professor Imumolen said he choose the Accord Party as the platform from where he would ventilate his political aspirations to give a fresh view of what he feels governance should look like.

He said the so-called big political parties that have had the opportunity to govern the country throughout the life of the 4th Republic and have largely failed to deliver the true dividends of democracy because of an entrenched system that seems not to work.

