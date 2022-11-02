The police is not resting on its oars in determining the root cause of Ifeanyi Adeleke, Davido's son's death

Lagos state police spokesperson , Benjamin Hundeyin, assured that CCTVs found in Davido's residence will be reveiwed

A former commissioner of police also said that it is expected that a personality like Davido will have his house adorned with high-tech security gadgets

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The Nigeria Police has said that efforts are been made to ascertain the circumstances that led to the death of Ifeanyi Adeleke, a son to the hip-pop singer, Davido and his partner Chioma Rowland.

The Punch reports that a former commissioner of police in Ogun state, Edward Ajogun, said that closed-circuit television (CCTV) could help in throwing more light on the events that led to Ifeanyi’s death.

The police have assured that all the CCTV footage from Davido's house will be reviewed. Photo: Davido

Source: Instagram

Ajogun also said that it is expected that the singer's house in Banana Island will be adored with such tech gadgets that could help the police in solving the mystery behind the death of the three-year-old boy.

His words:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

“Going by the personality of Davido, one should expect that all of these security gadgets are already on the ground. Someone living at Banana Island will surely have all these security gadgets installed.

“CCTV is like a third eye; it is a technology built to put an environment under surveillance. It is built to serve the purposes of prevention and detection of crime.

“As a crime detection technology, where crime has happened, the CCTV will assist in giving an insight into how that particular crime happened and making it easier to determine who perpetrated that crime.”

Lagos police command speaks

In collaboration with Ajogun's submission, the spokesperson for the Lagos state police command, Benjamin Hundeyin also said that every CCTV found in Davido's residence will be reviewed by the security agency.

Hundeyin words:

“CCTV will be reviewed if we find any installed at his house.”

Ifeanyi Adeleke: 6 domestic staff released as police detain Davido's son's nanny, cook, moves for autopsy

The Police have released six domestic staff working as minders to Ifeanyi Adeleke, the deceased son of Davido and Chioma Rowland.

The released staff were among a total of workers earlier arrested for investigation and questioning following Ifeanyi's death in the swimming pool at his father's residence.

A source said Ifeanyi's nanny and cook are still being held by the police with plans to call for an autopsy to determine the real cause of the boy's death.

Ifeanyi Adeleke: Peter Obi mourns with Chioma, Davido, pens down thoughtful prayer

The Labour Party's 2023 presidential candidate had earlier sent his condolence to hip-pop singer Davido and Chioma Rowland, his partner.

Obi's message followed reports of the death of the duo's son, Ifeanyi Adeleke, in a swimming pool accident.

According to Peter Obi, he cannot begin to imagine the kind of pain Chioma and Davido will be passing through at such a trying moment in their lives.

Source: Legit.ng