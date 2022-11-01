Barely 12 hours after the news of the passing of Ifeanyi Adeleke, the three-year-old son of Chioma Rowland and hip-pop singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, condolences and prayers have continued to pour out for the family.

One of such condolence messages is from the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour party, Peter Obi.

Peter Obi said he cannot begin to imagine the pain Chioma and Davido are feeling at the moment. Photo: Peter Obi, Davido

Obi, a former governor of Anambra state in a message shared on his Twitter page condoled Davido and Chioma over the loss of their son, Ifeanyi.

In his tweet, the Labour Party's flag bearer said it is impossible to imagine the pain the duo and the entire Adeleke family are going through at the moment.

Obi prayed for God to grant Ifeanyi's parents healing and strength to be able to pull through at this most difficult time in their lives.

His words:

"I send my sincere condolences to Davido and Chioma, over the death of their son Ifeanyi. I cannot begin to imagine the pains they are going through at the moment.

"May God grant them healing, strength and comfort in this trying time. My thoughts and prayers are with the family.-PO"

Ifeanyi: All members of Davido’s domestic staff arrested over his son’s death

It was gathered that all of Davido’s domestic staff have been arrested over the death of his son, Ifeanyi.

The Lagos state police command’s spokesperson, Ben Hundeyin, confirmed the news on Tuesday, November 1.

According to Hundeyin, investigations are ongoing as all the domestic staff have been taken in for questioning.

Club-goers pause their partying to mourn Ifeanyi

In a video making the rounds online, club-goers were seen pausing their activities to mourn Ifeanyi’s death.

In the viral clip, the party people were seen on their feet and in utter silence as the DJ played Davido’s hit song, Stand Strong.

The music lyrics seemed to hit differently under the circumstances as the singer sang about his steps being guided by Jehovah.

