The Nigerian Police Force (NPF) says it will not support brutality against women or go unpunished

This is a sequel to a viral video circulated on social media where a policeman with a bruised body narrated how she was brutalised by her superior

She said she has been enduring numerous blackmail from her superior, who made love advances to her, and she refused

Osun, Ode-Omu - Usman Baba Alkali, the inspector-general of police has sanctioned the commissioner of the Osun state police command, Olaleye Faleye, to commence an immediate probe over an alleged assault on police Inspector, Bamidele Olorunsogo, by her Divisional Crime Officer, Ajayi Matthew, in Ode-Omu area of the state.

This was a sequel to a viral video that circulated on social media showing Bamidele looking heavily brutalised with fresh bruises all over her body.

Police spokesperson, DSP Adejobi revealed that an investigation into the alleged assault will commence in earnest. Photo: NPF

According to Sahara Reporters, Bamidele alleged that Mathew had on several occasions asked her to date him but she refused due to the fact that she was married.

She said in retaliation, Mathew occasionally blackmail her and went on to assault her.

She said:

“What is my offence? He started beating me to the extent, he stripped me. Look at my chest, arms, everywhere, there are injuries. He’s Ajayi Matthew. He asked me out, that I should befriend him. I said no, that I’m a married woman.

“He started blackmailing me, claiming that he’s my lover, which is not true.”

Police HQ reacts

In reaction to this allegation, the police force headquarters spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi disclosed that an investigation will be opened at the Osun state police command while all necessary actions will be taken.

He said:

“We will await the report of the investigation from the Osun State Police Command before necessary actions are taken.

“We, however, assure the general public that justice will be done on this case, to protect the core values and ethics of the NPF."

