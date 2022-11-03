The Lagos state government has given an update regarding the death of Ifeanyi Adeleke, the three-year-old son of music artiste Davido

SP Benjamin Hundeyin said the nanny and the cook working at the Banaa Island home of the music star had been detained

Another anonymous source the two may be detained until they are cleared by an autopsy report, adding that they may face charges of negligence

Lagos, Nigeria - The Lagos state police command has confirmed the detention of the nanny and the cook working at the home of Nigeria's music star, Davido, over the death of his three-year-old son, Ifeanyi Adeleke.

However, the police spokesman in the state, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, who gave the confirmation, declined to give further details to avoid preempting the investigation into the case, The Punch reported.

The police in Lagos confirm the detention of Davido's nanny and cook over the death of Ifeanyi Adeleke. Photo credits: Davido, Rapid Response

Source: Facebook

“If we need to detain them for longer than necessary, we will obtain a court order so as to ensure that we are not doing over detention or illegal detention," Hundeyin said.

“I can’t give much details about an ongoing investigation, but those two people detained are assisting us in our investigation. Those that were released have little or no bearing to the case but the two people detained are assisting us.

“Eight people were brought in for questioning, six people were allowed to go, the remaining two were the ones that have been placed under arrest and that makes them suspect.”

Ifeanyi Adeleke's death: Will Davido's nanny and cook be released?

The two suspects detained in connection with the of Ifeanyi, son of music artiste, Davido, and his fiancée, Chioma Rowland, may remain in police custody until they are cleared by an autopsy report, an anonymous source told The Punch.

The source was cited as saying on Wednesday, November 2, that the nanny and the cook were directly in charge of Ifeanyi’s welfare, adding that they might also be liable for negligence.

“The cook and the nanny were the ones directly with the child, so, they are guilty of negligence until the autopsy is conducted.

"During investigation, we have suspects, and depending on the case, the suspects may or may not be released.

“So far, the family has not objected to the autopsy, but how fast it will be done depends on the hospital. But the next move is to review the CCTV at the house," the source was quoted as saying.

It was gathered after Ifeanyi’s corpse was recovered from the swimming pool at his father’s residence in the Banana Island area of Lagos state, it was deposited in a mortuary for autopsy.

The police subsequently invited eight domestic workers and after interrogation, six of them were released.

However, two others, the nanny and the cook, were detained.

Ifeanyi Adeleke's death: Nigerians react

Roz Amechi said:

"The reality is that this tragedy could have happened even if the parents were home. It takes just a split second for something like this to occur.

"No one who has raised children can boast that they never left their children with someone or that they never experienced at least one moment when something could have gone horribly wrong but for the grace of God."

Adewale Oluwaseye Adebambo said:

"I am really sorry to say this, I guess the parent should be charged for negligence and carelessness too.

"Normally, the Pool should always be covered when not used or fenced round. May the soul of the poor boy rest in perfect peace...."

Wale Sowemimo said:

"It's really unfortunate that this happened! It's simply the worst case of negligence particularly from the nanny who is paid to tend to the toddler.

"The nanny and the cook will most definitely be the two closest domestic staffs to the child. Other celebrities and the rich should learn a lesson from this."

Babatunde Alexander Michael said:

"Drowning is one of the top 5 causes of death for people aged 1–14 years. We can blame the caregivers for the negligence but the truth is that swimming pool is very unsafe for toddlers in a residential building. Toddlers have no sense of danger, and they are always curious."

Ifeanyi Adeleke: Police speak on CCTV, trending video allegedly showing Davido's son inside swimming pool

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the trending video of a kid who drowned inside children swimming pool was not Davido's son.

The video has gone viral on social media, with many misrepresenting the victim to be Ifeanyi Adeleke, whose death is currently being investigated by the police.

The Lagos state police command spokesman, Benjamin Hundeyin, described the video as "fake".

Source: Legit.ng