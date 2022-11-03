The viral video purportedly showing Ifeanyi Adeleke, son of Davido, as he drowned in a swimming pool has been described by Lagos police as "fake"

Benjamin Hundeyin, Lagos police spokesman, said the security agency has not started looking at the content of the CCTV that was collected from Davido's house

A fact-check by the BBC Disinformation Unit also confirmed that the video was that of a child who drowned in a children's swimming pool in China in 2019

Lagos, Nigeria - The trending video of a kid who drowned inside children swimming pool was not the son of Nigerian music star Davido, Ifeanyi Adeleke, the police have said.

The video has gone viral on social media, with many misrepresenting the victim to be Ifeanyi Adeleke, whose death is currently being investigated by the police.

Trending video allegedly showing Davido's son, Ifeanyi Adeleke, drowning inside a swimming pool is that of a kid in China. Photo credit: Davido

The Lagos state police command spokesman, Benjamin Hundeyin, described the video as "fake".

Ifeanyi Adeleke: We have not started reviewing the CCTV video from Davido's house

Speaking with BBC News Pidgin, Hundeyin says the police have not started looking at the content of the CCTV that was collected from Davido's house.

He added that any video seen online is "not the real thing."

Alleged video of Ifeanyi Adeleke's death: CCTV footage from China

Legit.ng gathers that checks by the BBC Disinformation Unit also confirmed that the video is not from Nigeria.

The Unit discovered that the CCTV footage which has gone viral in Nigeria is that of a two-year-old boy in China.

Checks reveal that the viral video which showed a child who drowned inside a children's swimming pool happened in China on August 23, 2019.

Davido's son's death: Six domestic staff released as police detain Ifeanyi Adeleke's nanny, cook

Meanwhile, following the controversy trailing the death of Ifeanyi, the three-year-old son of Nigeria's top hip-pop star, David Adeleke (Davido), and his partner, Chioma Rowland, the police might conduct an autopsy.

The autopsy set to be conducted by the police is aimed at determining whether Ifeany died due to drawing in a swimming pool at his father's residence in the Banana Island area of Lagos state.

A source who spoke on the incident said six out of the eight domestic staff of Davido who were earlier invited for questioning have been arrested while the cook and the nanny are still being detained.

Source: Legit.ng