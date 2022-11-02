Bola Tinubu has assured business leaders in the country that he would phase out Nigeria’s controversial petroleum subsidy regime

Tinubu declared these yesterday in Lagos during a town hall meeting with the business community/organise private sector (OPS)

The former Lagos state governor added that if elected, his administration would carry out large-scale infrastructural renewal

Tinubu stated this yesterday during his town hall meeting with the Business Community and Organised Private Sector in Lagos. He said fuel subsidies, which could cost the country up to N6 trillion should be removed.

Bola Tinubu backs fuel subsidy removal. Photo credit: Bayo Onanuga

“Fuel subsidy, remove it. I am a beneficiary of the fuel subsidy because I have about six big cars but I pay the same for fuel as the young man with a bike in the village. Is that fair? Remove it,” he said during the question-and-answer session at the town hall meeting.

The APC presidential candidate, who laid out his action plan before the business leaders, said having achieved similar economic success as the Lagos State governor, he has the capacity to repeat the same in the country as president.

“We must target double-digit GDP to begin to reduce the poverty rate and I am determined to accomplish this,” he said.

The former Lagos State governor said to achieve the GDP growth, his administration will bring the nation’s industrial policy to life by creating major and minor industrial hubs in each geopolitical zone, promote agriculture by increasing productivity, improve farm incomes while lowering food prices and bringing enough food to the tables of ordinary people.

He promised that his administration will also provide power, produce and use made in Nigeria goods, build infrastructure and most importantly improve the country’s security.

He, therefore, called on the Lagos Business Community to join hands with him, stating that a viable economy requires collaboration between the political and business communities.

Tinubu said his administration will enlist more people in the armed forces, security services and the police as part of measures to tackle insecurity.

Securing the southern base: The controversial endorsement from Afenifere

In the southern region, Tinubu has Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, to contend with.

Besides being popular among the youths, Obi (former Anambra governor) around September ate into Tinubu's southwest base when he secured the endorsement of Pa Ayo Adebanjo-led Afenifere, a Yoruba socio-cultural group.

More than a month after, Tinubu made another crucial, albeit controversial, move by securing the blessing of Pa Reuben Fasoranti, the (main?) leader of Afenifere.

He secured the blessing when he visited Pa Fasoranti and other prominent Yoruba leaders in Akure, Ondo state, on Sunday, October 30.

Afenifere: Olu Falae also backs Tinubu

Meanwhile, a former secretary to the government of the federation (SGF) and member of Afenifere, Olu Falae, also backed Tinubu.

He charged the APC presidential candidate to fix Nigeria’s economy if elected president, lamenting that the naira may soon become N1,000 to a dollar.

Speaking during Tinubu’s visit to Pa Fasoranti in Akure, Falae urged Tinubu also to fix security.

