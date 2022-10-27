The increased migration of Nigerians to foreign countries appears not to be sitting well with the Federal Government

The minister of state for science, technology and innovation said collaboration in needed to make Nigeria and Africa a tech hub

Henry Ikoh also said that with the right strategies, Nigeria is a contributory factor to making the world a global village

The Nigerian government said Thursday, October 27, it was looking at ways to stem the trend of Nigerians leaving the country.

The government indicated it will work to bring Nigerians into the workforce to reduce the need for international travel.

The minister of state for science, technology and innovation, Henry Ikoh, in a statement released in Abuja said the government intends to rectify this trend through industrialization, which can be achieved through synergies with his DCO in human capital development.

The Federal Government has said that Nigeria is key to making the world a global village. Photo: Muhammadu Buhari

Source: Depositphotos

Receiving Dima Yahya, the executive director of the Digital Cooperation Agency during a courtesy call in connection with the upcoming Digital Nigeria Day conference, Ikoh said partnership capacity building is key and technology transfer.

He added that Nigeria and Africa are needed to make the world a global village and ensure harmony.

Ikoh said:

”If we collaborate and synergise in the area of human capital development, it would guarantee industrialisation, when people are gainfully employed and moved out from poverty, then Africans and Nigerians would not be struggling to travel abroad because everything is here.

"We have all the raw materials; what we really require in terms of digitalisation is for us to cross-fertilise ideas, train and retrain our people then things would be better.”

Also speaking, Yahya said the group was in Nigeria to understudy her digital ecosystem and understand who the players were.

Her words:

“We are very proud that Nigeria is a founding member of the Digital Corporation Organisation, which is a multilateral organisation that focuses on advancing the digital economy in member states.

"We represent 12 countries, from three continents, representing 600 million in population and $2 trillion in the GDP."

The ‘Japa’ syndrome and how it is affecting Nigeria’s economy

The 'Japa' trend has seen Nigeria lose a lot of skilled workers to the labour markets of the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Netherlands and Australia.

The emigration of qualified professionals has a far more damaging impact on Nigeria and sectors of the economy on a large scale.

Many who are today caught up in the 'Japa' syndrome say they have lost hope in Nigeria and believe the country practically has no promises for them.

Source: Legit.ng