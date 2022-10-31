Daniel Bwala has said that the APC has produced more corrupt people than any other time in Nigeria’s history

According to the spokesman of the PDP presidential campaign, the Nigerian economy has been affected by the corrupt acts of the APC-led government

Bwala also confidently declared that the PDP would win the 2023 presidential election with a wide margin

FCT, Abuja - The spokesperson for Atiku Presidential Campaign Organization, Daniel Bwala, has said that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has produced more corrupt people than any other time in Nigeria’s history

Bwala stated this in an interview with Channels Television, adding that the Nigerian economy was most hit.

His words:

“Look at corruption, it’s arguably that this administration has produced more corrupt people than any administration in the history of Nigeria.

“If you look at the economy today, we are heading to what is called hyper inflation. It’s a stage you get to where the total structure of economy is down.

“I was asking my son who is three years old about security, economy and anti-corruption. I can’t believe as small as he is, he could rate this government as failure.

“Security wise, do I need to tell you embassies and governments are flying out of the country. It got to a point where we are not using it for politics, we are carefully and passionately try to see how we can save APC government.”

Bwala also said PDP would win the 2023 presidential election with a wide margin, not less than six million votes.

2023: APC not a party to support, they are destroyers, Atiku declares

Meanwhile, Atiku has described the APC as destroyers, adding that they don’t deserve to be supported.

Atiku who stated this while addressing Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) supporters in Benin, Edo state on Saturday, October 22 during his party’s presidential rally, urged the people to continue to be loyal to the PDP.

He said the APC has destroyed the educational system, economy, infrastructure and failed to address the security challenges facing the country.

Atiku vows to rescue Nigeria from poverty, insecurity as PDP hosts rally in Uyo

Earlier, Atiku promised to rescue Nigeria from insecurity, poverty, disunity and youth unemployment.

He stated this on Monday, October 10 during the official kick-off of the PDP presidential campaign in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state, said if elected he would fix Nigeria’s education sector.

He said the protracted strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities and poor condition of the nation’s universities and welfare of university teachers will be addressed headlong.

