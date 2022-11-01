Oni Christopher Tosin and several of his followers and youth leaders of the ruling party have decamped to the Africa Democratic Congress

Tosin said he left the APC for its lack of internal democracy, gross abuse of privileges and lack of leadership in Kogi West Senatorial district

Madam Abusi Edumare, a major factor in the Yagba West political sphere also dumped the All Progressives Congress to join the ADC

In what can be described as a big blow for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), a senatorial aspirant in Kogi state, Oni Christopher Tosin, and several of his followers and youth leaders of the ruling party have decamped to the Africa Democratic Congress.

Leadership Newspaper reports that the event was held in Egbe, Yagba West LGA of Kogi state.

Tosin said he left the APC for its lack of internal democracy, gross abuse of privileges and lack of leadership in Kogi West Senatorial district. He also noted that “for a party who plans winning future elections in the zone to be so enmeshed into an obvious lack of direction and strategy, it shows that the party still has a long way to go.”

Also, the Iyaloja of Egbe, Madam Abusi Edumare, a major factor in the Yagba West political sphere also dumped the All Progressives Congress to join the ADC.

Source: Legit.ng