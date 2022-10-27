Opposition political parties are being stifled by the authorities in Kogi state ahead of the 2023 general elections

A PDP office in the Okene local government area of the state have been shut by forces loyal to the state governor, Yahaya Bello

Nigerians on social media have berated the governor for his actions, noting that it doesn't bode well for democracy

Okene - Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state has shut the central office of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

According to Sahara Reporters, the shutting down of the office was part of Governor Bello’s plan to stop Natasha Akpoti’s campaign for Senate.

Governor Bello has shut the PDP office in Okene sparking outrage among Nigerians. Photo credit: Kogi state government

Akpoti ran for the post of senator for Kogi Central Senatorial District under the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in 2019

In 2019, she was a governorship candidate in the state, challenging Bello. In May, Akpoti won the PDP primary election for the 2023 Kogi Central Senatorial District, to go against the ruling APC’s Abubakar Ohere, among others.

A source quoted in the report said:

“As a way to clamp down on the opposition, Yahaya Bello shut down PDP’s central office in Kogi to stop Natasha Akpoti’s campaign for Senate. Natasha is from Okene and that is her strong base.”

Another source quoted in the report, confirmed the clampdown, recounting that Bello had publicly warned the opposition that he would give them hell ahead of the elections.

In a notification letter personally signed by the Chairman, Okene Local Government Council, Hon. Abdulrazak M. Yusuf, asking the PDP to vacate the office, he cited security as the reason for shutting it down.

Part of the letter read:

“As part of measure to rejig our security architecture, you are by this notice given one (1) week to vacate your proposed party (PDP) secretarial in Okene.

“The decision was informed by what the security committee considered as the proximity of your proposed party secretariat as a threat to some critical infrastructures like; the Ebira Central Mosque and the Council Secretariat which when the political activities heat up it will distort the peaceful activities in this vicinity.

“Let me state emphatically that, the council is not taking this decision as a play to dabble into your party affairs and our action must not be misconstrued as such. Thank you.”

Nigerians react to Kogi government's decision

Some Nigerians on social media have been reacting to the news of the PDP office being shut in Okene.

Vera Okotie wrote on Twitter:

“A younger governor who supposed to be charismatic and loving is behaving liking a grumpy old man.”

Kenneth Onyebuchi wrote:

“It is good to know from Yahaya Bello that not all the "not too young to contest" are worthy of that privilege. Yahaya Bello's attitudes since being the governor leave much to be desired. His performance is a big minus to the youths, he has proved that not all youths are worthy.”

Charles Akue wrote:

“It all started in Lagos by denying the opposition rights to advert spaces and threatening advert companies.”

Bishop David Oyedepo distributes relief materials to flood victims in Kogi state

Meanwhile, over 1000 households in Kogi state have received relief materials from the Founder of Living Faith Church, Bishop David Oyedepo.

Apart from the headquarters of Winners Chapel in Lokongoma, Lokoja, other branches within the state capital including LFC Adankolo, Gadumo, Ganaja, 500 Housing Units and other local governments area including Ibaji, Ankpa, Ajaokuta, Bassa benefited from the relief materials.

Members from across all their network of churches in Kogi state were beneficiaries as non-members who registered as flood victims were also captured in the distribution as food packs that contained rice, beans, and garri and a sum of 10,000 was given to each beneficiary.

Nigerian states, households battle with massive flood

In recent weeks, floods have taken over major states in Nigeria, displacing homeowners and businesses.

The impact so far has been devastating and many have in recent days been rendered homeless in states like Anambra, Kogi states and more.

Farmlands have also been affected by the unfortunate development, which experts say would affect the cost price of produce in the coming months.

