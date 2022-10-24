The governor of Kogi state has been described as an exemplary leader in the health industry and respectful maternal care for women

The commendation was handed to Governor Yahaya Bello on Thursday, October 27, by the Centre for Human Rights and Good Governance (CHRG)

According to the centre, there is no need to run to other countries for emergency medical treatment with measures put in place by Governor Bello

The Centre for Human Rights and Good Governance (CHRG) has applauded Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State for his giant strides in the health sector.

The Centre, in a statement signed by Ifure Ataifure, ranked the governor as the best in the country in terms of medical infrastructures and health initiatives.

Ataifure said the Centre came to this conclusion after an assessment tour of capital projects executed by the Yahaya Bello administration since its assumption of office.

Yahaya Bello has been described as an exemplary leader in the health sector. Photo; Yahaya Bello

Source: Twitter

Listing the governor's achievements, he said with the Bello Cares initiative, citizens now enjoy free medical care in the state - the first of its kind in the country.

Ataifure said pregnant women, children under the age of five, people with disabilities and persons above the age of 65 are currently enjoying free healthcare services.

He said Governor Bello has kept good his words to make the health and well-being of the people his topmost priority with healthcare the thematic area of his New Direction of Government.

Ataifure also lauded the Healthcare Plus initiative, describing it as the perfect intervention mechanism for pregnant women and nursing mothers to get on with life with less stress and more smile.

But the Centre said Governor Bello's biggest legacies will be the health Infrastructures scattered across the state.

Ataifure listed the Maimunat and Usman Yahaya Foundation Hospital, a community-based hospital in Ankpa and remodelling and re-equipping of 21 existing Primary Health Care Centres (one per Local Government) with solar-powered boreholes and electrification as part of the governor's footprints.

He also listed the Psychiatric Center in Lokoja, Prince Abubakar Audu University Teaching Hospital, Ultra-modern General Hospital Badoko, in Ajaokuta, Ultra-Modern General hospital in Gegu Beki, Ultra-modern Clinical Center Isanly, in Yagba, the Reference Hospital Okene (RHO) among others.

His words:

"The Reference Hospital is a model for other states. This is a one-stop facility for all health services.

"There is no need to run to other countries for emergency medical treatment, everything is available."

Speaking further on the Reference Hospital, Ataifure added:

"It has female and male wards, emergency Wards, surgical wards, medical wards, VIP and VVIP Wards, all of which are 10 each in number. It also has a ward for renal ailments and another one for dental issues. It has two different labs (Hematology Lab and Histopathology Lab).

"The facility is fitted with Ultra Sound Room for scanning, Mammography (Scanning for cancer), MRI Machine (Magnetic Resonance Imaging), Oxygen Building, Hyperbaric Oxygen Center etc.

"It also has four consultancy rooms with eight call centres, three elevators, eight pharrmacy sections, an antenatal clinic, a neonatal room, a nurse station, a post-natal, a surgery theatre, a collection point, a blood Blank etc."

He noted that there are more than 12 electrical rooms, an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) with nine-bed spaces, standard theatre rooms and five well-equipped Libraries for doctors.

It also has a 60-seat capacity Conference Hall, Standard Seminar Hall with Six projectors and electronic gadgets and a befitting Restaurant. Everything is electronically wired with CCTV cameras.

Describing the governor as a pragmatic leader, the Centre said Governor Bello's integrity, transparency and accountability have endeared him to Nigerians, with his zero tolerance for corruption evident in the dismissal of former commissioner of health, Saka Haruna Audu

He, however, advised other governors to emulate Bello and pay more attention to healthcare.

