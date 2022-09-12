The National Democratic Coalition (NDC) has passed a vote of confidence on the leadership of Governor Yahaya Bello in Kogi State.

Describing the terrorism claims by the People's Democratic Party against the Kogi state governor as a puerile propaganda attempt, NDC said Bello has made concerted efforts to secure the lives and properties of indigenes and residents.

NDC's president has said that Governor Yahaya Bello has nothing to do with terrorism as claimed by the PDP. Photo: Yahaya Bello

Source: UGC

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja on Monday, September 12, Sam Ogaba, NDC's national president said the allusion that Governor Bello was planning to unleash violence in the state in the buildup to the general elections is a figment of the imagination of the state chapter of the PDP and by extension the party as a whole.

Ogaba also warned that the statement credited to Alhaji Bello was blown out of proportion and a ploy to cover for the nefarious activities of the party in the state which necessitated the stern warning.

His words:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

"It must be stated unequivocally that Governor Yahaya Bello has remained one of the bastions of our democracy. He has exhibited this much through his laudable contributions to enhancing democratic ideals in the country over the years.

"In its desperation to cause disaffection amongst Nigerians before the elections, it is our opinion that the PDP has elected to cry foul where none exists. The PDP must come to terms with the reality that Governor Yahaya Bello has distinguished himself as a true patriot. As such, he cannot be viewed as going against the tenets of democracy.

"However, it must be stated that as the Chief Security Officer of Kogi State, he is constitutionally mandated to ensure the safety of lives and properties of the citizens of the state, an act that he has demonstrated with unalloyed finesse to the commendation of all and sundry."

Ogaba further advised the opposition party to desist from such an ignoble campaign to draw Governor Yahaya Bello into its quagmire as the elections approach

He said:

"To think that the PDP could throw caution in the winds in its statement is an indication that all is not well within the ranks of the party, that we are tempted to believe that disparaging men and women of goodwill in the country is a strategy adopted to bounce back to public reckoning.

"Consequently, the National Democratic Coalition wishes to use this medium to advise the PDP to desist from the puerile propaganda attempt against Governor Yahaya Bello. This is in light of the fact that the allegation was in poor taste and lacked merit."

Ogaba also urged the general public to be cautious of statements from the PDP.

According to him, it has been established that the PDP is all out for a propaganda campaign aimed at heating the polity and causing untold embarrassment to perceived stumbling blocks to their quest for power again.

Yahaya Bello’s inciting video, an act of terrorism, says PDP

A trending video of Governor Yahaya Bello speaking to his supporters in his native Ebira language had been condemned by the PDP.

The PDP called on President Muhammadu Buhari to call Governor Bello to order and place him and his supporters on a security watch list.

According to the party, the governor's violent note is the reason why PDP chieftains in Kogi have faced persecution

2023: As president, I would not condone impunity, lawlessness, says Prof Imumolen

On his part, Accord presidential candidate, Professor Christopher Imumolen has vowed to put an end to the incessant cases of impunity and lawlessness that have seemed to dog the Nigerian way of life for decades.

The youthful presidential candidate says there should be a change in mentality, adding that it would naturally come should the government begin to take seriously the issue of the swift and adequate dispensation of justice seriously.

Imumolen said a system which allows people to break the law without being held accountable is a system set itself up for anarchy, instability and persistent security upheavals now being witnessed all over the country.

Source: Legit.ng