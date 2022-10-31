Ahead of the 2023 elections, one of the actors of “O To Ge” (enough is enough) movement in Kwara State, Alhaji Musibau Esinrogunjo, has resigned his appointment as the Senior Special Assistant to Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq on Rural Mobilisation with immediate effect.

The former governor’s aide remains one of the major actors that worked day and night during the 2019 general election to ensure the electoral victory of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) through the ‘enough is enough’ movement in the state.

Alhaji Musibau Esinrogunjo as resigned in Kwara state. Photo credit: Adeola Dagunro

He hails from Ilorin West Local Government Area of the state with the incumbent govenor of the state, AbdulRazaq.

However, Esinrogunjo in his letter of resignation dated October 31, 2022, addressed to the governor through the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prof. Saba Jibril, and obtained by journalists in Ilorin Monday, said that the resignation was purely personal.

The former governor’s aide however thanked the governor for the opportunity given to him to serve under his administration in the state.

Esinrogunjo had recently received the former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, at his personal office along Geri Alimi Road, Ilorin and exchanged pleasantries.

Since then, tongues have continued to wag in the ruling APC over Saraki’s visit to the former governor’s aide.

This new development, it was learnt, has set a serious test for the political calculations ahead of next year’s general election in the state, as the former govenor’s aide may join the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) anytime from now.

