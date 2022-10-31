The Peoples Democratic Party in Osun state has compared Governor Adegboyega Oyetola to a former United States President, Donald Trump

Dr Muyiwa Oladimeji, labelled Oyetola as Trump at a function and justified the PDP stalwart’s position

Going further, the party accused Oyetola of working to frustrate the handover of power on November 27

The Transition Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party in Osun State’s comparison of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola to a former United States President, Donald Trump, on Sunday led to an exchange of words between the committee and the All Progressives Congress.

A statement by the spokesperson for governor-elect, Olawale Rasheed, on Sunday admitted that the chairman of the PDP Transition Committee, Dr Muyiwa Oladimeji, labelled Oyetola as Trump at a function and justified the PDP stalwart’s position.

PDP calls Governor Adeleke Donald Trump of Nigeria

Source: UGC

The party accused Oyetola of working to frustrate the handover of power on November 27, saying the incumbent governor, like ex-US President, denied losing the election.

The statement read in part, “We first want to take the liberty to list five reasons why the outgoing governor is every inch a Trumpist and even likely worst as noted by Dr Muyiwa Oladimeji, an accomplished professional and Chairman of Ademola Adeleke Transition Committee.

“We must point out further that when the July 16 results were out in public attested and authenticated as valid, the governor was still claiming a win. At a time his party members were already accepting electoral loss as traceable to several factors, the governor was holding fast to his ‘anigbele’ agenda exactly like a Trump who is still delusional and thinks he was rigged out.

“Any leader who electorally failed by all standards, whose loss was acknowledged by his leaders but who remains adamant and intransigent, is beyond a Trump. As he opposes democracy, his garb may become that of the Italian Benito Mussolini.

“Pressing the matter further, Trump in pursuance of his ‘election denier’ launched out to manufacture fake votes and alibi to remain in power. In Osun, Governor Oyetola and his propagandists orchestrated a fake election result tabulation to purportedly claim victory. The search for votes was desperately pursued but for the democratic alertness of the mandate holder, Senator Ademola Adeleke.

“We must elaborate further by calling attention to the attempted mutilation of American governance structures when Trump discovered the political end has come. The governor looks every inch like a good student of Mr Trump. If that behaviour is not Trumpist, is it that of Brazilian Jair Bolsonaro?”

Source: Legit.ng