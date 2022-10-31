Adigun Agbaje, a professor of Political Science, one of UI’s most respected products ever was recently kidnapped by unknown gunmen

After spending two nights in the kidnapper's den, the former deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academics) of the University of Ibadan, was released and details surrounding his freedom remain unknown

Meanwhile, Agbaje was kidnapped on Saturday along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway after a gunfire exchange between police officers and the abductors

Adigun Agbaje, a former deputy vice-chancellor (academics) of the University of Ibadan, has regained freedom from captivity.

The professor’s release was confirmed by the Oyo state police command on Monday, October 31st, The Cable reported.

Professor Adigun Agbaje regains freedom after two nights in the kidnappers’ den. Photo credit: Saheed Abiodun Balogun

How Agbaje was kidnapped

Recall that Agbaje was on his way to Ibadan on Friday night, October 28, when the kidnappers blocked his way very close to the Sat Guru Maharaji Garden and kidnapped him.

Since his abduction on Friday, men of the Nigeria Police, Oyo State command and sister-security agencies began rescue efforts.

The Punch reported that the abductors contacted his family and demanded a sum of N50 million as ransom.

Police confirmed Agbaje's release

Confirming his release, Adewale Osifeso, public relations officer of the police command, said Agbaje is currently undergoing debriefing and that an update will be provided on the matter.

He, however, did not say if a ransom was paid to secure his release.

Osifeso did not also give details about the release of the other kidnapped travellers.

