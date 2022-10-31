There was jubilation at the country home of a former Secretary to the Enugu State Government, Dan Shere

The jubilation followed Shere's released from the den of his abductors on Saturday, October 29, around Opi area of Nsukka, Enugu state

The ex-SSG of Enugu state was said to have been released alongside other victims of kidnapping in the area

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A former Secretary to the Enugu State Government, Dan Shere, who was abducted by some kidnappers has been released.

Vanguard reports that Shere regained his freedom on Saturday, October 29, evening alongside other victims of abduction in the area.

The former SSG of Enugu state has been released from the kidnappers' den. Photo: Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi

Source: UGC

Following his release, residents and well-wishers from his community and beyond trooped into his residence to celebrate his freedom from the kidnappers' den.

Shere was kidnapped alongside other abductees at the Agu Ekwegbe axis of the Ugwuogo Nike-Opi-Nsukka Road on Thursday last week.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Some of the other victims of the abduction include students of the University of Nigeria Nsukka who were allegedly abducted on the same road.

It is, however, not clear whether the students were released by their abductors alongside Shere over the weekend.

Reacting to the incident, the dean of student affairs for the institution, Edwin Omeje, admitted that no parent has approached the university management to lay complaints of his or her child being abducted.

Omeje said:

“The news of the abduction of UNN students returning to school is still speculation because no parent has come to say that his or her child returning to school was abducted.

“I wouldn’t know if UNN students were among those that were released because I don’t have the record of any abducted student in my office."

Tension as kidnappers take over major southeast state, government officials, students become victims

Former SSG to the Enugu state government, Dan Shere, is one of the victims kidnapped along the Ugwogo-Opi-Nsukka road in the state.

Some returning students of UNN were also kidnapped in the same week along the same road in the state.

Relatives of the students were said to pay no less than N300m while they were pleading to pay N500,000.

Nnamdi Kanu to remain in DSS custody as appeal court takes giant step

In other news, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, would not be released from the DSS custody as expected.

This is a result of the recent judgment of the appeal court that stay the execution of the order for his release.

The appeal court then gave the federal government 7 days ultimatum to transfer Kanu's case to the supreme court for justice not to be delayed.

Source: Legit.ng