The Peoples Democratic Party on Sunday exchanged words with the All Progressives Congress over the manifestoes of their respective Presidential candidates, Atiku Abubakar and Bola Tinubu.

While the PDP asked the ruling party and its candidate to explain how they intended to do away with subsidy without inflicting pain on Nigerians, the APC presidential candidate shaded his counterpart, Atiku, saying he would not be a part-time president ‘’that will spend 50 per cent of his time ruling the country from Dubai.’’

The former Lagos State governor in his manifesto unveiled in Abuja on Friday said he would fully deregulate the downstream, sparking anxiety that this may lead to a hike in fuel prices and inflation.

The administrationhas been paying subsidies since 2015 and it has also allocated N3.6tn in the 2023 budget to fund the fuel subsidy for the first half of next year.

But responding to inquiries from The PUNCH on Sunday, the spokesman of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council, Daniel Bwala said the ruling party and its candidate should clarify how they planned to deregulate the downstream sector without sparking inflation and hardship on the people.

“The APC and their candidate must clarify how they want to achieve this. It is their duty to provide this clarification,” he stated.

Another spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan challenged Tinubu to move away from generic to specific solution-based models on how he intended to fix the troubled oil sector, stressing that Tinubu’s blueprint failed to answer the question of whether he would increase the cost per litre of PMS or privatize the sector to realize his goal.

“Atiku Abubakar has promised a phased withdrawal of subsidy in a manner that will not put absurd pressure on the economic life of Nigerians,” he added.

Also in a statement on Sunday, the PDP standard bearer, Atiku called on Nigerians to hold the APC responsible for their failure, noting that the 2023 poll is a referendum on the APC’s performance.

In a newsletter sent to our correspondent, the former vice-president said, “The ruling party will want to run away from their poor performance. In fact, they will wish that we focus on topics that are irrelevant to the next election. But we won’t give them that advantage.

‘’We will hold them accountable for their scorecards. But even that is not enough. What is more important is that we don’t make the same mistake again. That’s why it is incumbent on us to evaluate the plans of each political party and let that be the yardstick of our electoral decisions.’’

Source: Legit.ng