The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, has come under attack for his N100 million donation to victims of flood disaster in Kano State.

The APC candidate was in the ancient city on Saturday where he made such a donation, but the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), described such donation as repugnant and offensive to the people of Kano State.

Also the party’s presidential candidate Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, warned Nigerians not to mak the same mistake they made in 2015 in next year’s election by giving the APC their mandate again.

Spokesman of the PDP PCC, Kola Ologbondiyan said on Sunday that Tinubu went to Kano to display wealth and opulence, but added that the people of the state would not “be swayed by pointless material showboating.” Ologbondiyan, who is the immediate past PDP National Publicity Secretary, advised Asiwaju Tinubu to immediately apologise to the people of the state and rescind from such trips and actions.

“Nigerians in Kano watched in awe as a convoy of vehicles paraded the streets of Kano municipal without eliciting any attention from bystanders who went about their normal businesses,” he noted, adding that such was an indication that the ruling party has been rejected by the people ahead the 2023 general elections.

According to him: “In a recorded video that has gone viral, one of the bystanders was heard saying; ‘God has shown them clearly that people aren’t supporting them. No one is concerned about them’.

It is very shameful; Kano people are not with them.” He assured the people of Nigeria that Atiku would right the wrongs of the APC government since 2015, stating that the candidate’s campaign is gaining more traction across the country because of his tenacity in addressing the issues and challenges brought upon Nigerians by the APC.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“His determination to revive the economy while making the unity of our nation number one priority sits well among Nigerians. “He has also sworn to make insecurity a part of our sordid past by making state police a plank of the security solutions he will introduce when sworn into office on May 29, 2023.

“Atiku is bringing the light to our dark side. He is creating hope in our state of disillusionment,” Ologbondiyan said.

Source: Legit.ng