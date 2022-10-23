Members of the Northern APC Christians Forum have called for an immediate replacement of Kashim Shettima as Bola Tinubu's running mate ahead of the 2023 presidential election

The northern Christians within the ruling party described the inauguration of the 2023 APC's presidential campaign council as a mere charade

According to the Christians, the APC must come to terms with the fact that they are notable stakeholders within the party

With the recent inauguration of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council, some Christians within the party have called for a total boycott of the ruling party at the 2023 presidential election.

The Christians during a press conference in Abuja on Sunday, October 23, reiterated their rejection of a Muslim-Muslim ticket by the APC.

Led by their general secretary, Lukas Bako, the Christians under the aegis of the Concerned Northern APC Christians Forum insisted that the ruling party must jettison its current combination of Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima to get the support of Christians.

The Northern Christians with the APC said the 2023 presidential campaign council inauguration is a mere charade. Photo: APC Vanguard

Source: Facebook

Bako described the party's recent inauguration of its 2023 presidential campaign council as a mere charade while stating that the APC's chances at the presidency are a failed mission.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

He noted that under the present arrangement, the Christians would suffer untold persecution under an APC government in Nigeria.

Bako added that the Northern Christians stand with the position of the Christian Association of Nigeria.

He said:

"Christians in the APC Presidential Campaign Council are betrayers who have sold their conscience in return for a plate of porridge."

The group, therefore, urged the APC leadership to do needful by replacing the APC vice Presidential Candidate with a Christian before the commencement of the campaigns.

They, however, advised Christians in the APC council to resign honourably in protest until the needful is done.

His words:

"APC must come to terms with the reality that Northern Christians were indeed notable stakeholders in the APC, and their contributions to the growth and development of the party over the years cannot be overemphasized."

He also said that the Northern APC Christians Forum is concerned that the APC leadership's lack of respect for the Christians in Northern Nigeria has reached an alarming crescendo, which could pass for a deliberate attempt to delineate the Christian population in Northern Nigeria.

"Our concern also stems from the fact that the action of the APC can breed distrust amongst the religious groupings in the country.

"It must be stated that with the Muslim-Muslim Ticket, the Northern Christians have been marginalized and without recourse to the implication of such actions in the overall psyche of the people."

APC northern Christians call for immediate removal of Shettima

Making their recommendation, the forum called for a prompt replacement of Shettima as the vice-presidential candidate for APC and running mate to former Lagos state governor, Bola Tinubu.

Bako noted:

"The Concerned Northern APC Christians Forum is demanding unequivocally that the Presidential Candidate and the APC leadership should do the needful by replacing the APC vice Presidential Candidate with a Christian before the commencement of the campaigns.

"The APC leadership must desist from treating Northern Christians as inconsequential in the country's scheme of affairs, hence the choice of the Muslim-Muslim Ticket.

"The danger of such misgiving could ignite a religious crisis in the country, hence the need for caution from the leadership of the APC."

2023: APC not a party to support, they are destroyers, Atiku declares

PDP candidate, Atiku Abubakar had advised Nigerians to reject the APC, describing the ruling party as destroyers.

The former vice president urged Nigerians to be loyal to the PDP, adding that the party will also be loyal to them.

Atiku made the comments in Benin, the Edo state capital at a rally attended by thousands of PDP supporters.

2023: Atiku Abubakar says Arewa needs a pan-Nigerian leader

Recall that Atiku recently said that the credential of national inclusivity, not ethnicity should be an ideal that the northern part of the county should examine in electing a new president for the country in the 2023 elections.

The former vice president of Nigeria made the remarks when he featured as a guest of the Arewa Joint Committee interactive sessions with various presidential candidates of political parties on Saturday, October 15 in Kaduna.

He noted that with a political career that spans more than three decades, he stands shoulder-high as a northerner who has built bridges of unity across the country.

Source: Legit.ng