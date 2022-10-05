President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of a new Postmaster General/Chief Executive Officer (PMG), for the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST).

He is Hon Adepoju Adeyemi Sunday, a former member of the House of Representatives.

The appointment, according to the spokeperson to the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Uwa Suleiman, followed the recommendations by Prof. Isa Pantami.

A statement by Suleiman said the new Postmaster General of NIPOST is appointed for an initial term of five years.

“Hon. Adepoju is a professional accountant and a former member of the Federal House of Representatives from 2011 – 2015 and 2015 – 2019, representing Ibarapa East/Ido Federal Constituency.

“NIPOST is an agency under the supervision of the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy and the appointment of Hon. Adepoju as the new PMG of NIPOST is with immediate effect,” Suleiman said.

Source: Legit.ng