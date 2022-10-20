Political parties in Nigeria have been accused of hiring crowds for most of their political rally in the country

The allegation was raised by a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress in Kaduna state, Samuel Yohanna

Meanwhile, Yohanna said the Peoples Democratic Party failed to fulfill its part of the bargain with hired crowds, hence, the reason for the disruption

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress in Kaduna State, Samuel Yohanna, says there is no political party that does not hire crowds for rallies.

“There is no political party that does not hire crowds. It is just that the level is different. Sometimes 25 percent, sometimes 10 percent. Sometimes 95 percent,” Yohanna said on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily programme on Thursday.

Samuel Yohanna says there is no political party that does not hire crowds for rallies. Photo credit: Friends of Asiwaju

Source: Facebook

Yohanna, a former Assistant Organising Secretary for the APC in Kaduna, alleged that the Peoples Democratic Party failed to fulfill its part of the bargain with “hired crowds” hence the disruption of the rally of PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, in Kaduna on October 17, 2022.

However, a PDP chieftain, Mark Jacob, who spoke alongside Yohanna on the programme, debunked the APC chieftain’s claims, saying that the PDP has no money to hire crowds.

Kaduna rally violence: APC gives PDP strong reply over attack on Atiku’s supporters

Recall that Legit.ng reported that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) blamed the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the violence which broke out at the rally of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar in Kaduna on Monday, October 17.

Atiku had raised the alarm over the incident and asked President Muhammadu Buhari to call other political parties to order.

Reacting to the incident in a statement issued on Wednesday, October 19, the national publicity secretary of the ruling party, Felix Morka, described the fallout at the rally as self-inflicted.

Source: Legit.ng