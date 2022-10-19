Nigeria's main ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has revealed the real cause of the violence which broke out in Kaduna during the PDP rally

The ruling party in a statement by its secretary maintained the PDP is the cause of its own ordeal noting they are unbothered by such a development

Felix Morka in a recent interview urged the PDP to stop pointing accusing fingers at the APC and blame the officials who ran away with rented crowd’s money

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has blamed the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the violence which broke out at the rally of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar in Kaduna on Monday, October 17.

Atiku had raised the alarm over the incident and asked President Muhammadu Buhari to call other political parties to order.

Reacting to the incident in a statement issued on Wednesday, October 19, the national publicity secretary of the ruling party, Felix Morka, described the fallout at the rally as self-inflicted, Daily Trust reported.

Morka said:

“The PDP has no one but itself to blame for the violent incident at its rally in Kaduna. The incident was simply a matter of a rented crowd that went irate when the party’s rent-a-crowd managers disappeared with funds meant to pay for the rented crowd.

“Rather than hold its head down in shame for the poor and distasteful showing at its Kaduna rally, the PDP seeks to scapegoat our party for its own gross acts and misconduct.

“To be clear, the APC has no hand in the attack as irresponsibly alleged by the PDP. We have no reason to be perturbed by the rally.”

