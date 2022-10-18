Elder statesman, Chief Edwin Clark has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to heed the court’s ruling that ordered the release of the embattled leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, Vanguard newspaper reported.

The south-south leader made this known in Abuja via a statement issued on Monday, October 17 while also aiming a dig at the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami.

Edwin Clark has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to stay true to his words and allow the court ruling to prevail in Nnamdi Kanu's release. Photo: Edwin Clark

As gathered by Legit.ng, Clark described the body language of the federal government as unnecessarily arrogant and needless.

Clark said:

“I consider this stance of the Federal Government as rather imperious and needless. I, therefore, earnestly call on President Muhammadu Buhari to obey the judgment of the Court of Appeal and order the immediate release of Nnamdi Kanu in the interest of peace in the country, the South East Zone, in particular."

The elder statesman said the unity of the country should be taken into cognizance and that could only be made possible if the government give equal attention and treatment to everybody.

Formation of national security council is one-sided – Clark

Clark also questioned the formation of the national security council stating that the body is only dominated by the Hausa/Fulani and it was an unfair and outrageous approach that does not portray democracy and inclusion.

He also stated that there is a need to restructure Nigeria and correct the imbalances that have eaten deep into the system. He made reference to the 2014 national conference stating that the conference was staged to correct these ills and that the recommendations of the conference should be utilized.

While also stressing the need for the government to obey the ruling of the appellate court, Clark said:

“Most Nigerians greeted the judgment of the Court of Appeal with elation, mainly in the South East, where there were reports of widespread jubilations across cities in the Zone.

“It would, therefore, be detrimental for the federal government to still keep Kanu in detention and provide any pretext for malefactors to continue to take advantage of the situation in perpetrating all sorts of atrocities in the zone."

Clark also described the decision of the government to go all the way to Kenya to arrest Kanu, stating that it was an act that went way out of line.

He said:

“The Federal Government went too far in going all the way to Kenya to abduct him on the ground that he jumped bail.

“I remember, and it is well known, that when the leaders, elders and Traditional Rulers of the South East pleaded with President Muhammadu Buhari during a meeting in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, to release Kanu and other pro-Biafra agitators in detention, the President responded that Nnamdi Kanu’s fate will be decided by the Court.

Buhari failed to keep his word - Clark

The elder statesman accused the president of failing to keep his word after agreeing that the court decision will prevail over the sentiments of the government.

He urged the president to stay true to his words and give Kanu freedom as ruled by the appellate court.

The court of Appeal sitting in Abuja, had last week Thursday, quashed the 15-count terrorism charge the Federal Government preferred against the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu.

The appellate court, in a unanimous decision by a three-man panel led by Justice Jummai Hanatu, discharged and acquitted the IPOB leader of all the allegations against him, even as it ordered his release from detention.

