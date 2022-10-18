Asiwaju Bola Tinubu's recent views on climate change continues to generate reactions across the country

The Centre for Reforms and Public Advocacy says the APC presidential candidate is out of touch with progressive governance

The advocacy group stated that it is dangerous for Nigerians to vote a leader whose notion about governance is archaic

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

FCT, Abuja - The Executive Director of the Centre for Reforms and Public Advocacy (CRPA), Ifeanyi Okechukwu, has expressed disappointment with the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu over his views on the effects of climate change in the country.

While addressing the Arewa interactive committee on Monday, October 17 in Kaduna, Tinubu said developed countries must be ready to provide financial support if Nigeria is to comply with climate change guidelines.

Tinubu's comment on climate change continues to attract criticisms from different quarters. Photo credit: @OfficialABAT

Source: Twitter

Okechukwu in a statement sent to Legit.ng on Tuesday, October 18 said Tinubu's views at the on the issue was indicative that he is out of touch with the current ideals of progressive governance.

According to Okechukwu, the APC presidential candidate has proved himself unworthy to be elected as president of Nigeria.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

His words:

“For a presidential candidate who claimed to have been warned to stay on his script, it becomes confounding when, even in the short moment that he had to loosen his seat belt, he flew into stormy weathers in his response to the issue of climate change.

“Rather, he resorted to a blasphemous odd ecclesiastical metaphor and did the unthinkable by launching a threat to Western nations.

“It would have been expected that Tinubu used the platform of the prestigious Arewa House, and the question thrown at him to enunciate his concern and empathy for the victims of flooding that continues to ravage many states of the north and other many other states in the south.

“As we speak, many states in the north and south of the country have fallen to high floods, which is occasioned by Greenhouse effects.

“Whereas, policy experts and politicians in the country are busy thinking about how to make investments that will create water farms or expand the channels of internal waterways, but here comes Tinubu so disconnected from the science and facts of climate change.”

The CRPA boss noted that the challenges that the next president of the country will inherit are enormous adding that it is dangerous for Nigerians to vote a leader whose notion about governance is archaic.

Tinubu makes serious blunder as he speaks about Governor El-Rufai in Kaduna

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Tinubu made a blunder while speaking about Governor Nasir El-Rufai at the seventh Kaduna Economic and Investment Summit on Saturday, October 15.

Speaking at the event, Tinubu said the Kaduna state governor “turned a rotten situation to a bad one.”

Tinubu, however, later stated that he used idioms and synonyms while making the statement.

2023: Tinubu cannot withstand the rigours of governance, says Atiku spokesman

On his part, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Phrank Shaibu said Tinubu is unsuitable for the nation’s highest office.

Shaibu, in a statement sent to Legit.ng on Sunday, October 16, said his stance is based on account of series of blunders Tinubu has made since he publicly declared his presidential ambition.

Shaibu who is the special assistant on public communication to Atiku Abubakar, PDP presidential candidate, said the recent comment of Tinubu in Kaduna was one gaffe too many.

Source: Legit.ng