Niger Delta leader, Chief Edwin Clark has expressed his displeasure over the selection of Muslim as Bola Tinubu's running mate

Chief Clark said the decision of Tinubu to opt for a running mate of the same religion does not show political inclusivity

According to Clark, the decision further threatens the tension in a country already sharply divided

Leader of the Niger Delta region, Chief Edwin Clark has condemned the emergence of Senator Kashim Shettima as the Vice-Presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), Channels TV reported.

Chief Clark made this known via a statement issued on Sunday, July 11.

Chief Edwin Clark said the notion that the north alone can determine the outcome of an election is not true. Photo: Channel TV

As contained in the statement, Clark said Tinubu's decision to opt for a Muslim candidate threatens Nigeria as a country.

In his statement, Clark made reference to age-long speculation of attempts to Islamise Nigeria as a country.

He stated that the already sharp division in the country has just been worsened by the APC and Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He said:

"I feel threatened for our beloved country because of the way things are going. Nigeria is a multi-ethnic and multi-religious nation, with Christianity and Islam as the major religions, even though Nigeria is a secular state.

“In compliance with Constitutional provisions of inclusiveness, the number one and number two positions in the country, viz, President and Vice President, have always been occupied by practitioners of the two major religions, to ensure balancing."

In his statement, Clark recalled when Bola Tinubu was dropped as the possible running mate of the current President, Muhammadu Buhari who was also a Muslim.

He said:

"Alhaji Ahmed Bola Tinubu, in his own words confirmed this in his statement in Abeokuta, Ogun State. What has changed? One quality of a good leader is consistency. A good leader must act in the same way at all times, to all people. He must not display double standard.

“Today, what has the Presidential candidate of the APC, Alhaji Bola Ahmed Tinubu done? He has picked a person of his religion, a Muslim, as his Running-mate. Such choice is not inclusive, it is not good for a secular state like Nigeria."

2023: Edwin Clark hits out at El-Rufai

Edwin Clark went further to hit out at Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state whom he tagged as a "major backer" of Bola Tinubu.

He made reference to El-Rufai's approach in Kaduna whose population is consisting both Christians and Muslims.

He said:

“One needs to bear in mind the antecedents of the major backers of Alhaji Ahmed Tinubu’s ambition, which include Nasir Ahmad el-Rufai, the Governor of Kaduna State, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, the Governor of Kano State, and the chosen one – Kashim Shettima.

“Both the Governor and Deputy Governor in Kaduna State, are Muslims. A blatant action by the Governor, Nasir el-Rufai. Unfortunately, the APC Gubernatorial candidate for the 2023 election, is following suit. Is there a deliberate move of making Kaduna an Islamic State?

Unconfirmed statistics put the ratio of Christians and Muslims in Kaduna State as 50/50; some statistics even put it as 55% for Christians and 45% for Muslims, yet Nasir el-Rufai, despite complaints and agitations by people not only from Kaduna State, but from the entire country, ‘decided’ to pick a Muslim as his Deputy."

Clark said that the idea that unless you come from the north or you are a Muslim, or a Muslim supports you if you are not a Muslim, you cannot win an election, should immediately be jettisoned by proponents of such an idea.

In his opinion, the north needs the south to be in power, the same way the south needs the north to be in power. No part can do it alone.

