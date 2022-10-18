There is fresh agitation for the reality TV show, Big Brother Naija to be banned in Nigeria by the federal government.

As reported by the Vanguard newspaper, the Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria, (MSSN) B-Zone said it is in full support of the reality TV show, Big Brother Naija and soft p*rn skits to be banned in Nigeria.

At the moment there is no legislation in the House of Assembly to ban the Big Brother Naija reality TV show. Photo: Aso Rock Villa

Legit.ng gathered that the Islamic group also agitated against the trend of cross-dressing popularised by popular OAP, Denrele Edun, and Okuneye Idris Olarenwaju, popularly known as Bobrisky.

The Director General of the National Council for Art and Culture (NCAA), Segun Runsewe had earlier made a similar petition urging the lower chamber of the national assembly to help prohibit the display of obscenity in the Big Brother Naija reality show.

Runsewe also called for the legislature to enact laws that will also see to the arrest of cross-dressers who are gradually plunging the trends to Nigerian youths across the federation.

Qaasim Odedeji, the coordinator of the MSSN Zone-B who supported the petition of Runsewe said:

“You will recall that the second stanza of the National anthem which is now called the National prayer has it that “Help our youth the truth to know”. It is duty-bound on all well-meaning Nigerians to also join the call for this regulation before we all lose hold of the truth.

“The growing rate of immortality in the country is worrisome and we can’t exonerate the effect of reality shows crammed with n*dity or soft p*rn skits that are all over social media."

"We must rise to save Nigeria from immoralities" - MSSN

The group said the incessant rate of immoralities in Nigeria is becoming alarming especially fathers forcefully having their way sexu*lly with their daughters.

He described these acts as taboo and a flagrant violation of the customs and traditions of Nigeria which has been caused by the gratification and exposure of immoral contents that are being imported from the western world.

Odedeji urged the relevant regulatory agencies in the country to help put a stop to the display of these immoral contents and also help preserve the cultural values of Nigeria and its people.

