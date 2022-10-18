The federal government has been asked to release the leader of IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu immediately

The demand was made by respected clerics and monarchs of from the southeast region of the country

According to the Igbo leaders, the ruling by Nigeria's appellate court clearly exonerates Kanu of any wrong doing

Enugu - The southeast council of traditional rulers and representatives of Igbo Archbishops and Bishops on peace and conflict resolution has asked the federal government to release leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu immediately.

The council’s decision was contained in a statement issued on Tuesday, October 18.

The council said its decision on the immediate release of the IPOB leader is in line with a recent Appeal Court verdict.

Part of the statement read:

“We welcome this judgement and assert that the wisdom of the Appellate Court presents a timely and an unprecedented opportunity to overcome the challenge of trust that has obstructed the path to peace; and opens the window to winning the hearts and minds of the people.

“We therefore unequivocally support the call for the immediate release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in line with the unanimous judgement of the Court that his extradition and subsequent trial was illegal, and the lower court had no jurisdiction to hear the case.”

The statement was signed by Nnaemeka Achebe, chairman, Anambra state traditional rulers council; Chibuzo Opoko, Methodist Archbishop of Umuahia; L.O.C. Agubuzu, chairman of the Enugu state traditional rulers council; and Valerian Okeke, Catholic Archbishop of Onitsha.

Appeal Court discharges IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the Appeal Court sitting in Abuja discharged Kanu.

Kanu is being prosecuted by the federal government at the Federal High Court in Abuja for 15 count charges bordering, including treasonable felony and terrorism, offences he allegedly committed in the course of his separatist campaigns.

A three-man panel of the Court of Appeal said the Federal High Court lacks the jurisdiction to try him in view of his abduction and extraordinary rendition to Nigeria in flagrant violation of the OAU convention and protocol on extradition.

Nnamdi Kanu: IPOB leader discharged, not acquitted, says AGF Malami

Meanwhile, the federal government on Thursday, October 13 reacted to the Court of Appeal judgement that quashed the terrorism charge it preferred against Kanu.

The Attorney-General of the Federation and minister of justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN, contended that Kanu was merely discharged by the appellate court and not acquitted.

He also said issues that predated Kanu’s rendition from Kenya are yet to be determined by the court, adding that the federal government would exploit the appropriate legal options and also communicate same to the public.

