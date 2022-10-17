The presidential candidate of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been blasted by Labour Party

According to Labour, the comment made by Atiku urging northerners not to vote for Yoruba or Igbo shows the PDP candidate is an ethnic bigot

Going further, the party mocked the PDP candidate over his inability to unify his own party despite the moniker of unifier

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubaka has come under attack from the Labour Party over his anti-Yoruba and Igbo comments.

According to the vice presidential candidate of Labour Party, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, Atiku's statement was capable of jeopardizing the country’s unity.

Labour Party blasts Atiku Abubakar, over his anti-Yoruba and Igbo comments. Photo credit: Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

He made this knwon in a statement via his verified Twitter handle.

Going further, Baba-Ahmed described Atiku as an ethnic bigot who cannot even unify his party.

Atiku had on Saturday advised Northerners to vote for him in the 2023.

He said:

“What the average Northerner needs is somebody who’s from the North and also understands that part of the country and has been able to build bridges across the country.

“This is what the Northerner needs. It doesn’t need a Yoruba or Igbo candidate. I stand before you as a pan-Nigerian of northern origin,” the Adamawa-born former Vice-president said in a viral video."

