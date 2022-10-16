The son of the late Alaafin, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi 111 has drummed support for the aspiration of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu

Hon. Akeem Adeyemi has made a revelation of his father's last wish regarding the ambition of the former governor of Lagos state

Alaafin’s last son disclosed that his father's last wish was for the APC leader and flagbearer to be elected president of Nigeria

Honourable Akeem Adeyemi, son of the late Alaafin, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi 111, has revealed that the last wish of his father was that the All Progressives Congress flagbearer, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu becomes president.

Adeyemi, who is representing AFIJIO/Atiba, Oyo East, Oyo West Federal Constituency, stated this at the 84th posthumous birthday of the late monarch in Oyo at the weekend, Rivers Mirror reported.

The presidential aspiration of Bola Tinubu has continued to receive major support from southwest leaders. Photo credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

The ceremony was held at the new mini stadium in Ode Aremo, Oyo, near Alaafin’s palace.

He urged youths to support Tinubu, who is the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The lawmaker said Tinubu has contributed immensely to the development of the country, calling on youths to be focused and cast their votes for the man who has their interest at heart.

He said:

“We want to appreciate our presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Sen. Kashim Shettima. The project is paramount to us, it is paramount to Oba Lamidi Adeyemi. His last wish was to see Asiwaju become the President.

“Five hundred grassroots mobilisers for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Kashim Shettima were empowered with cash today to move and spread the gospel of harbinger of success, Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu.

“I want to admonish the youths to look and be focused to know who truly loves them, who they can support, and who has the interest of their future at heart.”

Adeyemi empowered residents with cash and other items

Adeyemi empowered 1500 people with cash, commissioned ICT Centre, a block of three classrooms, motorized borehole, transformers and also offered free medical services to thousands of his constituents to mark the posthumous birthday of the late monarch.

“Today would have been his 84th birthday, as people do celebrate posthumous birthdays, we lined up series of activities and projects to commission and to honour Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III. We started with free medical services such as free treatment, free drugs and distribution of food items throughout the four local governments."

