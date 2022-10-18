Governor Nasir El-Rufai has narrated how Peter Obi, arrested him in Anambra state when he (Obi) was governor in 2013

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State, on Monday, narrated how Peter Obi, former governor of Anambra, ordered his arrest in 2013.

El-Rufai said this at an event which the Arewa Joint Committee organised for presidential candidates.

El-Rufai had gone to Anambra to lend support for Chris Ngige, Minister of Labour, who ran against Obi on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

El-Rufai says Peter Obi arrested, detained him in Anambra in 2013. Photo credit: Peter Obi/Nasir El Rufai

Obi, who was in his final term as governor, worked for Willie Obiano of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), who eventually emerged his successor.

Relaying his experience on Monday, el-Rufai said Obi, who is now presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), ordered his detention.

“In 2013, I went to Anambra state, as an official of the APC, to witness the bye-election for governorship,” he said.

“Your next guest, Peter Obi, was governor. He got me arrested and detained for 48 hours in my hotel room. Now, I am the governor of Kaduna state. And he is coming to Kaduna.

“In addition to the police and the SSS, I have one mechanised division Nigerian Army here, if I need to arrest and detain anyone. But we are northerners. We are civilised. We don’t do things like that.”

