2023: Powerful Chieftain Drops Bombshell, Says “If Atiku Wins, Southerners Will Be in Severe Trouble”
- Atiku Abubakar has come under scrutiny over his controversial comment on Igbo or Yoruba presidency
- Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the former vice president has been seen as one who is against the southerners as expressed in his remarks
- In the buildup of the forthcoming polls, Prof. Itse Sagay (SAN) has maintained that the southerners are in for a serious problem if Atiku wins the nation's number seat of power
On Monday, October 17, Prof. Itse Sagay (SAN), Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), said Atiku Abubakar, has exposed himself as someone who harbours disdain for southerners.
He noted that if the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku wins Southerners will be in severe trouble.
Prof. Itse Sagay reacts to Atiku's controversial remarks
Meanwhile, Atiku, at a parley organised by Arewa Joint Committee, urged Northerners not to vote for Yoruba and Igbo presidential candidates in the 2023 presidential election.
He said the North does not need an Igbo or Yoruba president, but “someone from the North.
“I have traversed the whole of the country… This is what the Northerner needs. He (Northerner) doesn’t need a Yoruba candidate, or an Igbo. This is what the Northerner needs. I stand before you as a pan-Nigerian of Northern origin”, the former vice president had said.
However, speaking with Daily Independent, Sagay said just like it is happening in the PDP, Southerners will be treated as second-class citizens if Atiku becomes president.
He said:
“Atiku has finally exposed himself. He has displayed the true content of his mind. He has demonstrated the level of contempt, hatred and disdain he has for Southerners.
Atiku's controversial remark: What will happen if PDP fails to apologise to Nigerians - Wike speaks up
“What it portends for the country is that if Atiku wins, the South will be in severe trouble. It will be a severe affliction on the South if he wins because we should be ready to accept subordinate positions and positions of servants in the federation; subservient to our leaders who must come from the North.”
"Where are you guys going?": Tinubu meets Atiku, Ayu at Abuja airport, video emerges
The All Progressives Congress presidential candidate (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, met with his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) counterpart, Atiku Abubakar, at the VVIP lounge of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.
Despite their political differences and the heated campaign rhetorics, the two presidential candidates exchanged banter upon sighting each other.
In a video posted by media mogul, Dele Momodu, Tinubu also exchanged pleasantries with the national chairman of the PDP, Senator Iyorchia Ayu.
Don't vote Yoruba, Igbo: Peter Obi's Labour party finally reacts to Atiku's statement
Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar has come under attack from the Labour Party over his anti-Yoruba and Igbo comments.
According to the vice presidential candidate of Labour Party, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, Atiku's statement was capable of jeopardizing the country’s unity.
He made this known in a statement via his verified Twitter handle.
