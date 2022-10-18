Atiku Abubakar has come under scrutiny over his controversial comment on Igbo or Yoruba presidency

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the former vice president has been seen as one who is against the southerners as expressed in his remarks

In the buildup of the forthcoming polls, Prof. Itse Sagay (SAN) has maintained that the southerners are in for a serious problem if Atiku wins the nation's number seat of power

On Monday, October 17, Prof. Itse Sagay (SAN), Chairman of the Presi­dential Advisory Commit­tee Against Corruption (PACAC), said Atiku Abubakar, has exposed himself as someone who harbours disdain for southerners.

He noted that if the presi­dential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku wins Southerners will be in se­vere trouble.

Prof. Itse Sagay (SAN) says Atiku is not in support of the southern presidency. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar

Prof. Itse Sagay reacts to Atiku's controversial remarks

Meanwhile, Atiku, at a parley organ­ised by Arewa Joint Com­mittee, urged Northerners not to vote for Yoruba and Igbo presidential candi­dates in the 2023 presiden­tial election.

He said the North does not need an Igbo or Yoru­ba president, but “someone from the North.

“I have traversed the whole of the country… This is what the Northern­er needs. He (Northern­er) doesn’t need a Yoruba candidate, or an Igbo. This is what the Northerner needs. I stand before you as a pan-Nigerian of North­ern origin”, the former vice president had said.

However, speaking with Daily Independent, Sagay said just like it is happen­ing in the PDP, Southerners will be treated as second-class citizens if Atiku be­comes president.

He said:

“Atiku has final­ly exposed himself. He has displayed the true content of his mind. He has demon­strated the level of con­tempt, hatred and disdain he has for Southerners.

“What it portends for the country is that if Ati­ku wins, the South will be in severe trouble. It will be a severe affliction on the South if he wins because we should be ready to ac­cept subordinate positions and positions of servants in the federation; subservi­ent to our leaders who must come from the North.”

