AGF Abubakar Malami has reacted to the decision of the Appeal Court to discharge leader of IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu

In a statement signed by spokesperson, Malami said the appeal court only discharged Kanu and did not acquit him

The chief law officer of the federation noted that the IPOB leader has other pre-rendition cases to answer

FCT, Abuja - The federal government on Thursday, October 13 reacted to the Court of Appeal judgement that quashed the terrorism charge it preferred against the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

The Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and minister of justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN, contended that Kanu was merely discharged by the appellate court and not acquitted.

AGF Malami stated that the IPOB leader was discharged and not acquitted. Photo credit: @NigeriaGov

He also said issues that predated Kanu’s rendition from Kenya are yet to be determined by the court, adding that the federal government would exploit the appropriate legal options and also communicate same to the public.

A statement the AGF through his media aide, Dr. Umar Gwandu, and seen by Legit.ng read:

“The Office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice has received the news of the decision of the Court of Appeal concerning the trial of Nnamdi Kanu.

“For the avoidance of doubt and by the verdict of the Court, Kanu was only discharged and not acquitted.

“Consequently, the appropriate legal options before the authorities will be exploited and communicated accordingly to the public.

“The decision handed down by the court of appeal was on a single issue that borders on rendition.

“Let it be made clear to the general public that other issues that predates rendition on the basis of which Kanu jumped bail remain valid issues for judicial determination.

“The federal government will consider all available options open to us on the judgment on rendition while pursuing determination of pre-rendition issues.”

Nnamdi Kanu’s long journey to freedom

June 19, 2021 marked the beginning of the incarceration of Kanu by the federal government. After jumping bail, Nnamdi Kanu was arrested.

Kanu was apprehended by the International Criminal Police while seeking foreign support for the actualisation of the Republic of Biafra.

Kanu, who holds Nigerian and British passports, was arrested by security operatives outside his London base.

