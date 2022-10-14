The recent court ruling served in favour of the former governor of Jigawa state, Saminu Turaki, was not well received by the EFCC

In a statement issued on his Twitter page on Friday, October 14, the anti-graft agency faulted the Federal High Court judgement in Dutse, the state capital of Jigawa

The commission maintained that although Turaki is discharged by the court but is not free of all charges yet

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has said that the former governor of Jigawa state, Saminu Turaki, has not been acquitted of charges over alleged N36 billion fraud.

The anti-graft agency, in a statement on Friday, October 14, via its Twitter page, said the Thursday, October 13 ruling of the Federal High Court, Dutse, did not amount to an acquittal.

EFCC says the former governor of Jigawa, Saminu Turaki is discharged not acquitted. Photo credit: @officialEFCC

EFCC reveals its position on the court's ruling.

Delivering a ruling, Justice Hassan Dikko, struck out the case for want in diligent prosecution by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

Mr Dikko also discharged Mr Turaki and ordered the EFCC to do the needful when they are ready to proceed with the case.

Reacting, the commission expressed shock over the court's judgment noting it does not amount to an "acquittal."

Part of the statement by the EFCC reads:

"The October 13, 2022 ruling of the Federal High Court Dutse, striking out the money laundering charges brought against Saminu Turaki, a former governor of Jigawa State by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC does not amount to an acquittal.

"This clarification became imperative in view of widespread media reports purporting that the former governor had been discharged and acquitted of the charges preferred against him by the Commission.

"The Commission considers this ruling another unfortunate hiatus in the 15 years trial and will certainly return to court to conclude this case. Most of the delays that hallmark this trial had been at the instance of the defendant.

"Against this background, it is shocking that a case of such magnitude was dismissed."

