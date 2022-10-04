President Muhammadu Buhari has been asked to release Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of IPOB immediately

Kanu and his co-defendant are facing treasonable felony charges at the Federal High Court in Abuja

He has been in the custody of the Department of State Services for 15 months since his arrest on June 25, 2023

FCT, Abuja - Mike Ozekhome, the chief counsel to the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has written to President Muhammadu Buhari demanding the immediate release of his client.

In the letter dated Monday, October 3, Ozekhome premised his petition on the need to seek a political solution to the travails of the embattled IPOB leader.

Nnamdi Kanu's lawyer is now pushing for a ‘political solution’ to end his travails. Photo credit: Marco Longari/AFP

Source: Getty Images

The letter, which has in copy Abubakar Malami, the minister of justice, Ozekhome asked the president to direct the Attorney General of the Federation to facilitate the release.

Ozekhome said the directive is necessary to restore normal businesses that have been paralysed in the southeast as a result of the sit-at-home order declared by the secessionist group.

Vanguard newspaper quoted him as saying:

“The petition is to humbly urge you to order the immediate release of Nnamdi Kanu through a more productive political solution.

“You can do this by instructing the Honourable Attorney General of the Federation to wiled his powers under Section 174 of the 1999 Constitution to enter a nolle prosequi.

“This will immediately halt the present restlessness and sits-at-home mantra currently ravaging the southeast and paralysing business and normal life.

“Thank you, sir, as you attend to this lengthy petition promptly and right the current wrongs against Nnamdi Kanu by ordering his immediate and unconditional release.”

Meanwhile, Channels TV reports that Justice Evelyn Anyadike of the Federal High Court Umuahia, Abia state has reserved Thursday, October 27 for ruling on Kanu’s 8-point application over the alleged federal government’s attack on his country home and extraordinary rendition from Kenya.

Justice Anyadike on Tuesday, October 4 announced the new date for the ruling owing to the submission of counter-affidavits brought before her by Kanu’s counsel, Aloy Ejimakor, who is seeking justice for the extraordinary rendition and abuse; violation of human rights of Article 12 (4) of the Africa Union.

