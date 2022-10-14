Editor's note: Following the controversy on the Court of Appeal's decision on the terrorism charges against Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and a recent statement by the Attorney General of Federation, a former spokesperson of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has written an open letter to Abubakar Malami.

I write most respectfully to appeal for the immediate and unconditional release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu following the judgement of the Court of Appeal, Abuja.

A lot of Nigerians had always urged for a political solution to the Nnamdi Kanu issue, but the Federal Government of Nigeria had insisted otherwise. Now that the Appellate Court has pronounced so clearly on this matter, the Federal Government is expected to duly comply accordingly.

Olisa Metuh has appealed for the unconditional release of Nnamdi Kanu. Photo: Premium Times, The Guardian

Source: UGC

History beckons on the President to transcend legalism and harken instead to a reassuring and statesmanlike pragmatism with special reference to cases and situations such as this delicate matter of Nnamdi Kanu.

As the longest serving Attorney-General of the Federation in history, I implore you to use your wealth of experience, exposure and knowledge to advise Mr President and the Federal Government to take advantage of the Court of Appeal judgement and enthrone lasting peace in the southeast zone and strengthen the unity of the nation.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

It is incontrovertible that the immediate and unconditional release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu will lead the way to minimise armed conflicts, kidnapping and civil unrest in the southeast and its environs. It is even envisaged that such a release will douse tension in the entire country, especially at this critical time.

History beckons, Learned Silk. May God grant you the courage, wisdom and understanding to seek this golden path.

Yours faithfully,

Chief Olisa Metuh.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed here are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of Legit.ng.

Your own opinion articles are welcome at info@corp.legit.ng— drop an email telling us what you want to write about and why. More details in Legit.ng’s step-by-step guide for guest contributors.

Contact us if you have any feedback, suggestions, complaints, or compliments.

Source: Legit.ng