In what could be described as a huge tragedy is the boat mishap which occurred in Anambra state recently

This is as an engine boat loaded with about 85 passengers capsized in Ogbaru LGA of the state and no fewer than 30 persons have been declared missing

Meanwhile, the Transition Committee Chairman, Ogbaru LGA, Hon. Pascal Aniegbuna, while confirming the unfortunate incident, noted that many lost their lives in the mishap

About 30 persons are allegedly missing as a boat carrying 85 passengers capsized in Umunnankwo community of Ogbaru Local Government Council of Anambra state.

The tragic incident happened on Friday, October 7, Daily Trust reported.

About 30 persons have been feared missing in the Anambra boat mishap. Photo credit: Soludo TV

Source: Facebook

Eyewitness give account

According to an eyewitness, the boat took off from Onukwu Bridge and was heading for Nkwo market and Ogbakuba; both in Ogbaru LGA, when it capsized.

The eyewitness said so far 30 persons have been unaccounted for in the incident.

Speaking on the incident, the Transition Committee Chairman, Ogbaru Local Government Area, Hon. Pascal Aniegbuna, said some of the passengers were rescued while several others lost their lives.

Labour Party chieftain reacts

Meanwhile, the former House of Representatives member representing Ogbaru Federal Constituency, Hon. Victor Afam Ogene has expressed sadness over the unfortunate accident, The Nation report added.

Ogene, who is the Labour Party 2023 House of Representatives candidate for Ogbaru Federal Constituency, in a statement on Saturday, said Ogbaru is devastated and in shock over the horrendous boat accident that took the precious lives of some of its sons and daughters.

Nigerians react

Nigerians took to the Facebook page of Legit.ng and reacted to the unfortunate incident.

Naghena Luna wrote:

"Omg this is terrible ... much bad news."

Confidence Nyimenu stated:

"Imagine your husband telling you I'm coming. Imagine your brother or sister telling you I'm coming, and that is the last word. God forbid. May God rest their soul."

Bobby Fred maintained:

"Flood has overtaken most local government in anambra state."

Queen Angela decried:

"This’s terrible God have mercy."

Ojenomoegho Vincent prayed:

"God have mercy on us."

