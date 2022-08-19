The Nasarawa state police command has confirmed the release of Hon. Lawal Yakubu, the state commissioner for information, culture, and tourism

Mr. Yakubu was captured by some notorious gunmen in front of his residence on his way back from work

The abductors before his release had demanded and insisted on an N100million ransom but were offered N3.5 million by the family of the abducted

Nasarawa, Eggon - Kidnappers who abducted Hon Lawal Yakubu, the Nasarawa state commissioner of information, culture, and tourism have released him, The Nation reported.

The high-profile commissioner who was kidnapped on his way back from work in form of his residence on Monday, August 8 regained freedom after over two weeks in the kidnapper's den.

As gathered by Legit.ng, the Hon. Yakubu was granted freedom at about 5:30 pm on Friday, August 19.

Abductors demand N100m ransom

However, it is not certain if a ransom was paid to ensure his release but Legit.ng gathered that the kidnappers had demanded N100 million for his released.

The sum of N3.5 million was reported to have been offered by the family but was vehemently rejected by Hon. Yakubu's abductors were hell-bent on the N100 million ransom.

Recall that Legit.ng had reported earlier that Hon. Yakubu was captured by the abductors in front of his residence in Eggon local government area after he was reported to have been traced from his office in the state capital of Lafia.

Meanwhile, the state police command spokesperson, DSP Ramhan Nansel confirmed the release of the commissioner but maintained that no ransom was paid for his freedom.

