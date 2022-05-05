Some residents of Katsina state who were celebrating the Sallah season have drowned in a boat mishap in the state

The individuals numbering about 24 were said to be passengers of the boat that capsized in Mai’adua Local Government Area of the state

Sources within the area said that most occupants of the ill-fated boat were mostly children and young people

At least 18 bodies including children have been recovered after a boat conveying some Sallah celebrants capsized in Mai’adua Local Government Area of Katsina state.

Daily Trust reports that six people have also been declared missing after the incident which involved about 24 persons, mostly children occurred.

A resident of the area, Lawal Sakatare said a total of 24 people were on board the ill-fated boat when the incident happened.

Sakatare said the passengers on the boat, the majority of whom were young children, drowned.

He added that 14 of the victims of the ill-fated boat were from Tsabu village while four of them were locals from Dogon Hawa village,

His words:

"Fifteen out of the 18 were buried in Mai’adua today (Thursday) while the remaining six persons on board are still missing."

The resident said some individuals from the affected villages have been scouting the river area on a search and rescue mission for possible survivors.

He added that as time goes by, hopes of rescuing the occupants of the boat alive have continued to dim.

Bandits launch fresh attack in Katsina, kill newly elected councillor, 2 others

A piece of news that would sadden the heart of many, unknown gunmen had launched a deadly attack in Katsina state.

In an attack by the terrorists, a newly elected councillor for Gozaki Ward in Kafur Local Government Area of the state and two others have been killed.

Meanwhile, Katsina state has become the hotbed of recent attacks in the country even as the governor of the state, Aminu Masari has asked residents to buy guns to defend themselves against bandits.

Insecurity: 38 suspected bandits, 5 police officers killed during gun battles

No fewer than 38 suspected bandits were killed during different gun battles in Katsina state.

This was disclosed on Thursday, December 30, during a ‘special press conference’ by Sanusi Buba, the commissioner of police, Katsina state Command.

It was reported that five gallant police officers also paid the supreme price while others sustained various degrees of injuries.

The commissioner who was represented by SP Gambo Isah, the police public relations officer of the command paid tribute to the personnel who died in the line of duty.

