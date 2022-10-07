A major story that got a lot of Nigerians talking over the week is that of a poor garden boy in Kenya who slept with three sisters that later got pregnant. This is one of the biggest stories in mainstream Nigerian news media.

Poor Garden Boy Makes History by Fathering Babies With 3 Biological Sisters Who Have Strict Parents

An emerging report has confirmed an unnamed Kenyan gardener impregnated three biological sisters.

The story of the garden boy went really viral over the week

Source: UGC

A former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani in a Facebook post sighted by Legit.ng revealed that the three unnamed ladies who were impregnated by the gardener had strict parents who usually confine them indoors denying them any chance to associate with friends.

2022 Updated List of Illegal Universities in Nigeria Closed Down by NUC

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Through the National Universities Commission (NUC), the federal government has released the 2022 updated list of illegal universities that have been closed down in Nigeria.

The list is contained in the NUC’s bulletin released on Monday, September 12 and sighted by Legit.ng.

How to Apply as FG Opens Portal for Special Bursary for Education Students Worth N75,000 Per Semester

About a year after announcing its plan to commence giving bursary to students undergoing degree programmes in Education in public tertiary institutions in Nigeria, the Ministry of Education has opened applications for the programme.

The bursary is for students undergoing degree programmes in Education in universities and Colleges of Education.

Guardsman Who Walked Alongside Queen Elizabeth’s Coffin Is Dead

Trooper Jack Burnell-Williams an 18-year-old boy who guarded the coffin of the late Queen Elizabeth II at her funeral has been reported dead.

The teenage Burnell-Williams was found dead at the Hyde Park Barracks in Knightsbridge, London, on Wednesday, September 28.

Amakama Wooden Cave: Famous, Gigantic Tree in Southeast Nigeria Whose Hollow Can Comfortably House 20 Adults

In the Isienyi-Ukwu town of Amakama in Umuahia south local government area of Abia state is a famous and ancient tree known as Amakama Wooden Cave.

What makes Amakama Cave unusual is the fact that it has a huge hollow that can comfortably contain up to 20 adults.

Thinking Outside the Box! Nigerian Man Builds 3-Bedroom House with 14,800 Plastic Bottles, Photos Emerge

Yahaya Ahmed, a Nigerian engineer, has built a house in Kaduna using 14,800 sand-filled plastic bottles as bricks.

Ahmed is the director of a non-governmental organisation, Developmental Association of Renewable Energies in Nigeria (DARE).

Okonjo, Burna Boy, Amina, Completes Full List of Nigeria’s National Honours Award for 2022

No fewer than 437 individuals have been nominated for the 2022 national honours award of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Legit.ng gathered that this year's list enlisted the five recipients for the honour of GCON, CFR 54, CON 67, OFR 64, OON 101, MFR 75, MON 56, and FRM 8.

Source: Legit.ng