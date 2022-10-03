2022 Updated List of Illegal Universities in Nigeria Closed Down by NUC
Through the National Universities Commission (NUC), the federal government has released the 2022 updated list of illegal universities that have been closed down in Nigeria.
The list is contained in the NUC’s bulletin released on Monday, September 12 and sighted by Legit.ng.
The commission urged the members of the public, especially parents and prospective undergraduates, that the listed universities are not licensed by the federal government.
The illegal universities also referred to as degree mills, were closed down for violating the Education (National Minimum Standards etc.) Act CAP E3 Law of the Federation of Nigeria 2004.
List of illegal universities closed down by NUC
|S/N
|Illegal Universities
|1.
|University of Accountancy and Management Studies, operatinganywhere in Nigeria
|2.
|Christians of Charity American University of Science &Technology, Nkpor, Anambra State or any of its other campuses
|3.
|University of Industry, Yaba, Lagos or any of its other campuses
|4.
|University of Applied Sciences & Management, Port Novo,Republic of Benin or any of its other campuses in Nigeria
|5.
|Blacksmith University, Awka or any of its other campuses
|6.
|Volta University College, Ho, Volta Region, Ghana or any of itsother campuses in Nigeria
|7.
|Royal University Izhia, P.O. Box 800, Abakaliki, Ebonyi State orany of its other campuses
|8.
|Atlanta University, Anyigba, Kogi State or any of its othercampuses
|9.
|United Christian University, Macotis Campus, Imo State or anyof its other campuses
|10.
|United Nigeria University College, Okija, Anambra State or anyof its other campuses
|11.
|Samuel Ahmadu University, Makurdi, Benue State or any of itsother campuses.
|12.
|UNESCO University, Ndoni, Rivers State or any of its othercampuses.
|13.
|Saint Augustine’s University of Technology, Jos, Plateau State orany of its other campuses
|14.
|The International University, Missouri, USA, Kano and LagosStudy Centres, or any of its campuses in Nigeria
|15.
|Collumbus University, UK operating anywhere in Nigeria
|16.
|Tiu International University, UK operating anywhere in Nigeria
|17.
|Pebbles University, UK operating anywhere in Nigeria`
|18.
|London External Studies UK operating anywhere in Nigeria.
|19.
|Pilgrims University operating anywhere in Nigeria
|20.
|Lobi Business School Makurdi, Benue State or any of itscampuses in Nigeria
|21.
|West African Christian University operating anywhere inNigeria
|22.
|Bolta University College Aba or any of its campuses in Nigeria.
|23.
|JBC Seminary Inc. (Wukari Jubilee University) Kaduna IllegalCampus
|24.
|Westlan University, Esie, Kwara State or any of its campuses inNigeria.
|25.
|St. Andrews University College, Abuja or any of its campuses inNigeria
|26.
|EC-Council University, USA, Ikeja Lagos Study Centre.
|27.
|Atlas University, Ikot Udoso Uko, Uyo Akwa Ibom State or anyof its campuses in Nigeria
|28.
|Concept College/Universities (London) Ilorin or any of itscampuses in Nigeria
|29.
|Halifax Gateway University, Ikeja or any of its campuses inNigeria
|30.
|Kingdom of Christ University, Abuja or any of its campuses inNigeria
|31.
|Acada University, Akinlalu, Oyo State or any of its campuses inNigeria.
|32.
|Fifom University, Mbaise, Imo State or any of its campuses inNigeria
|33.
|Houdegbe North American University campuses in Nigeria
|34.
|Atlantic Intercontinental University, Okija, Anambra State
|35.
|Open International University, Akure
|36.
|Middle Belt University (North Central University), Otukpo
|37.
|Leadway University, Ughelli, Delta State
|38.
|Metro University, Dutse/Bwari, Abuja
|39.
|Southend University, Ngwuro Egeru (Afam) Ndoki, Rivers State
|40.
|Olympic University, Nsukka, Enugu State
|41.
|Federal College of Complementary and Alternative Medicine,Abuja
|42.
|Temple University, Abuja
|43.
|Irish University Business School London, operating anywhere inNigeria
|44.
|National University of Technology, Lafia, Nasarawa State.
|45.
|University of Accountancy and Management Studies, Mowe,Lagos - Ibadan Expressway and its Annex at 41, Ikorodu Road,Lagos
|46.
|University of Education, Winneba Ghana, operating anywhere inNigeria.
|47.
|Cape Coast University, Ghana, operating anywhere in Nigeria.
|48.
|African University Cooperative Development (AUCD),Cotonou, Benin Republic, operating anywhere in Nigeria.
|49.
|Pacific Western University, Denver, Colorado, Owerri StudyCentre.
|50.
|Evangel University of America & Chudick ManagementAcademic, Lagos
|51.
|Enugu State University of Science and Technology (GbokoCampus)
|52.
|Career Light Resources Centre, Jos
|53.
|University of West Africa, Kwali-Abuja, FCT
|54.
|Coastal University, Iba-Oku, Akwa-Ibom State
|55.
|Kaduna Business School, Kaduna
|56.
|Royal University of Theology, Minna, Niger State
|57.
|West African Union University, in Collaboration withInternational Professional College of Administration, Scienceand Technology Nigeria, operating anywhere in Nigeria
|58.
|Gospel Missionary Foundation (GMF), Theological University. 165 Iselo road, Cele bus stop, Egbe-Ikotun, Lagos.
NUC: Certificates obtained from illegal universities not recognised
The NUC said anybody who patronises or obtains any certificate from any of the degree mills does so at his or her own risk.
"Certificates obtained from these sources will not be recognised for the purposes of NYSC, employment, and further studies," the commission stated.
It added that law enforcement agencies have been informed in order to take further necessary action.
