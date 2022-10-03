Through the National Universities Commission (NUC), the federal government has released the 2022 updated list of illegal universities that have been closed down in Nigeria.

The list is contained in the NUC’s bulletin released on Monday, September 12 and sighted by Legit.ng.

The NUC, under the leadership of Professor Abubakar Adamu Rasheed, closed down over 50 unlicensed universities in Nigeria. Photo credit: National Universities Commission

The commission urged the members of the public, especially parents and prospective undergraduates, that the listed universities are not licensed by the federal government.

The illegal universities also referred to as degree mills, were closed down for violating the Education (National Minimum Standards etc.) Act CAP E3 Law of the Federation of Nigeria 2004.

List of illegal universities closed down by NUC

S/N Illegal Universities 1. University of Accountancy and Management Studies, operating anywhere in Nigeria 2. Christians of Charity American University of Science & Technology, Nkpor, Anambra State or any of its other campuses 3. University of Industry, Yaba, Lagos or any of its other campuses 4. University of Applied Sciences & Management, Port Novo, Republic of Benin or any of its other campuses in Nigeria 5. Blacksmith University, Awka or any of its other campuses 6. Volta University College, Ho, Volta Region, Ghana or any of its other campuses in Nigeria 7. Royal University Izhia, P.O. Box 800, Abakaliki, Ebonyi State or any of its other campuses 8. Atlanta University, Anyigba, Kogi State or any of its other campuses 9. United Christian University, Macotis Campus, Imo State or any of its other campuses 10. United Nigeria University College, Okija, Anambra State or any of its other campuses 11. Samuel Ahmadu University, Makurdi, Benue State or any of its other campuses. 12. UNESCO University, Ndoni, Rivers State or any of its other campuses. 13. Saint Augustine’s University of Technology, Jos, Plateau State or any of its other campuses 14. The International University, Missouri, USA, Kano and Lagos Study Centres, or any of its campuses in Nigeria 15. Collumbus University, UK operating anywhere in Nigeria 16. Tiu International University, UK operating anywhere in Nigeria 17. Pebbles University, UK operating anywhere in Nigeria` 18. London External Studies UK operating anywhere in Nigeria. 19. Pilgrims University operating anywhere in Nigeria 20. Lobi Business School Makurdi, Benue State or any of its campuses in Nigeria 21. West African Christian University operating anywhere in Nigeria 22. Bolta University College Aba or any of its campuses in Nigeria. 23. JBC Seminary Inc. (Wukari Jubilee University) Kaduna Illegal Campus 24. Westlan University, Esie, Kwara State or any of its campuses in Nigeria. 25. St. Andrews University College, Abuja or any of its campuses in Nigeria 26. EC-Council University, USA, Ikeja Lagos Study Centre. 27. Atlas University, Ikot Udoso Uko, Uyo Akwa Ibom State or any of its campuses in Nigeria 28. Concept College/Universities (London) Ilorin or any of its campuses in Nigeria 29. Halifax Gateway University, Ikeja or any of its campuses in Nigeria

S/N Illegal Universities 30. Kingdom of Christ University, Abuja or any of its campuses in Nigeria 31. Acada University, Akinlalu, Oyo State or any of its campuses in Nigeria. 32. Fifom University, Mbaise, Imo State or any of its campuses in Nigeria 33. Houdegbe North American University campuses in Nigeria 34. Atlantic Intercontinental University, Okija, Anambra State 35. Open International University, Akure 36. Middle Belt University (North Central University), Otukpo 37. Leadway University, Ughelli, Delta State 38. Metro University, Dutse/Bwari, Abuja 39. Southend University, Ngwuro Egeru (Afam) Ndoki, Rivers State 40. Olympic University, Nsukka, Enugu State 41. Federal College of Complementary and Alternative Medicine, Abuja 42. Temple University, Abuja 43. Irish University Business School London, operating anywhere in Nigeria 44. National University of Technology, Lafia, Nasarawa State. 45. University of Accountancy and Management Studies, Mowe, Lagos - Ibadan Expressway and its Annex at 41, Ikorodu Road, Lagos 46. University of Education, Winneba Ghana, operating anywhere in Nigeria. 47. Cape Coast University, Ghana, operating anywhere in Nigeria. 48. African University Cooperative Development (AUCD), Cotonou, Benin Republic, operating anywhere in Nigeria. 49. Pacific Western University, Denver, Colorado, Owerri Study Centre. 50. Evangel University of America & Chudick Management Academic, Lagos 51. Enugu State University of Science and Technology (Gboko Campus) 52. Career Light Resources Centre, Jos 53. University of West Africa, Kwali-Abuja, FCT 54. Coastal University, Iba-Oku, Akwa-Ibom State 55. Kaduna Business School, Kaduna 56. Royal University of Theology, Minna, Niger State 57. West African Union University, in Collaboration with International Professional College of Administration, Science and Technology Nigeria, operating anywhere in Nigeria 58. Gospel Missionary Foundation (GMF), Theological University. 165 Iselo road, Cele bus stop, Egbe-Ikotun, Lagos.

NUC: Certificates obtained from illegal universities not recognised

The NUC said anybody who patronises or obtains any certificate from any of the degree mills does so at his or her own risk.

"Certificates obtained from these sources will not be recognised for the purposes of NYSC, employment, and further studies," the commission stated.

It added that law enforcement agencies have been informed in order to take further necessary action.

