2022 Updated List of Illegal Universities in Nigeria Closed Down by NUC
Education

by  Nurudeen Lawal

Through the National Universities Commission (NUC), the federal government has released the 2022 updated list of illegal universities that have been closed down in Nigeria.

The list is contained in the NUC’s bulletin released on Monday, September 12 and sighted by Legit.ng.

Professor Abubakar Adamu Rasheed/NUC/Illegal Universities Closed Down in Nigeria
The NUC, under the leadership of Professor Abubakar Adamu Rasheed, closed down over 50 unlicensed universities in Nigeria. Photo credit: National Universities Commission
The commission urged the members of the public, especially parents and prospective undergraduates, that the listed universities are not licensed by the federal government.

The illegal universities also referred to as degree mills, were closed down for violating the Education (National Minimum Standards etc.) Act CAP E3 Law of the Federation of Nigeria 2004.

List of illegal universities closed down by NUC

S/NIllegal Universities
1.University of Accountancy and Management Studies, operatinganywhere in Nigeria
2.Christians of Charity American University of Science &Technology, Nkpor, Anambra State or any of its other campuses
3.University of Industry, Yaba, Lagos or any of its other campuses
4.University of Applied Sciences & Management, Port Novo,Republic of Benin or any of its other campuses in Nigeria
5.Blacksmith University, Awka or any of its other campuses
6.Volta University College, Ho, Volta Region, Ghana or any of itsother campuses in Nigeria
7.Royal University Izhia, P.O. Box 800, Abakaliki, Ebonyi State orany of its other campuses
8.Atlanta University, Anyigba, Kogi State or any of its othercampuses
9.United Christian University, Macotis Campus, Imo State or anyof its other campuses
10.United Nigeria University College, Okija, Anambra State or anyof its other campuses
11.Samuel Ahmadu University, Makurdi, Benue State or any of itsother campuses.
12.UNESCO University, Ndoni, Rivers State or any of its othercampuses.
13.Saint Augustine’s University of Technology, Jos, Plateau State orany of its other campuses
14.The International University, Missouri, USA, Kano and LagosStudy Centres, or any of its campuses in Nigeria
15.Collumbus University, UK operating anywhere in Nigeria
16.Tiu International University, UK operating anywhere in Nigeria
17.Pebbles University, UK operating anywhere in Nigeria`
18.London External Studies UK operating anywhere in Nigeria.
19.Pilgrims University operating anywhere in Nigeria
20.Lobi Business School Makurdi, Benue State or any of itscampuses in Nigeria
21.West African Christian University operating anywhere inNigeria
22.Bolta University College Aba or any of its campuses in Nigeria.
23.JBC Seminary Inc. (Wukari Jubilee University) Kaduna IllegalCampus
24.Westlan University, Esie, Kwara State or any of its campuses inNigeria.
25.St. Andrews University College, Abuja or any of its campuses inNigeria
26.EC-Council University, USA, Ikeja Lagos Study Centre.
27.Atlas University, Ikot Udoso Uko, Uyo Akwa Ibom State or anyof its campuses in Nigeria
28.Concept College/Universities (London) Ilorin or any of itscampuses in Nigeria
29.Halifax Gateway University, Ikeja or any of its campuses inNigeria

S/NIllegal Universities
30.Kingdom of Christ University, Abuja or any of its campuses inNigeria
31.Acada University, Akinlalu, Oyo State or any of its campuses inNigeria.
32.Fifom University, Mbaise, Imo State or any of its campuses inNigeria
33.Houdegbe North American University campuses in Nigeria
34.Atlantic Intercontinental University, Okija, Anambra State
35.Open International University, Akure
36.Middle Belt University (North Central University), Otukpo
37.Leadway University, Ughelli, Delta State
38.Metro University, Dutse/Bwari, Abuja
39.Southend University, Ngwuro Egeru (Afam) Ndoki, Rivers State
40.Olympic University, Nsukka, Enugu State
41.Federal College of Complementary and Alternative Medicine,Abuja
42.Temple University, Abuja
43.Irish University Business School London, operating anywhere inNigeria
44.National University of Technology, Lafia, Nasarawa State.
45.University of Accountancy and Management Studies, Mowe,Lagos - Ibadan Expressway and its Annex at 41, Ikorodu Road,Lagos
46.University of Education, Winneba Ghana, operating anywhere inNigeria.
47.Cape Coast University, Ghana, operating anywhere in Nigeria.
48.African University Cooperative Development (AUCD),Cotonou, Benin Republic, operating anywhere in Nigeria.
49.Pacific Western University, Denver, Colorado, Owerri StudyCentre.
50.Evangel University of America & Chudick ManagementAcademic, Lagos
51.Enugu State University of Science and Technology (GbokoCampus)
52.Career Light Resources Centre, Jos
53.University of West Africa, Kwali-Abuja, FCT
54.Coastal University, Iba-Oku, Akwa-Ibom State
55.Kaduna Business School, Kaduna
56.Royal University of Theology, Minna, Niger State
57.West African Union University, in Collaboration withInternational Professional College of Administration, Scienceand Technology Nigeria, operating anywhere in Nigeria
58.Gospel Missionary Foundation (GMF), Theological University. 165 Iselo road, Cele bus stop, Egbe-Ikotun, Lagos.

NUC: Certificates obtained from illegal universities not recognised

The NUC said anybody who patronises or obtains any certificate from any of the degree mills does so at his or her own risk.

"Certificates obtained from these sources will not be recognised for the purposes of NYSC, employment, and further studies," the commission stated.

It added that law enforcement agencies have been informed in order to take further necessary action.

NECO releases 2022 SSCE results

In another report, the National Examination Council (NECO) has announced the release of the 2022 senior secondary school examination (SSCE) results.

The council also said it blacklisted 29 supervisors for engaging in malpractice offences during the just concluded exercise.

Professor Dantani Ibrahim Wushishi, the registrar and chief executive officer of NECO, announced the release of the results on Thursday, September 29.

Source: Legit.ng

