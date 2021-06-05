Seven Sirius Benjamin's bio: Who is the son of Andre 3000 and Erykah Badu

Seven Sirus Benjamin is the son of Hip-Hop legends Andre 3000 and Erykah Badu. Seven is an upcoming superstar, however, he is rarely seen on social media platforms, which has led to an interest in the young man’s life.

Seven Sirius Benjamin in a black and white selfie with Dad Andre 3000 and Mom Erykah Badu. Photo: @erykahbadu

Source: Instagram

Being the child of legends isn’t an easy thing. The pressure is always high on you to become successful like your superstar parents. Such is the life of Seven Sirius Benjamin, who has been born and bred in the spotlight. How does he cope with the media attention? Find out everything you need to know about Andre 3000’s son.

Profile summary

Full name: Seven Sirius Benjamin

Seven Sirius Benjamin First name: Seven

Seven Last name: Benjamin

Benjamin Date of birth: 18 November 1997

18 November 1997 Birth city: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Birth country: United States of America

United States of America Age: 23 (2021)

23 (2021) Parents: Andre 3000 and Erykah Badu

Andre 3000 and Erykah Badu Number of siblings: 2

2 Siblings: Puma Sabti Curry and Mars Merkaba Thedford

Puma Sabti Curry and Mars Merkaba Thedford Zodiac sign: Scorpio

Scorpio Gender: Male

Male Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: African American

Seven Sirius Benjamin's biography

Sirius was born in the year 1997 in Dallas, Texas, U.S.A. He will celebrate his 24th birthday on the 18th of November 2021. Seven Benjamin is the firstborn in a family of three children. His siblings, who are born from different fathers, are Puma Sabti Curry and Mars Merkaba Thedford.

Seven Sirius Benjamin with a bouquet of flowers. Photo: @erykahbadu

Source: Instagram

Sirius was raised in Dallas, Texas and is an American citizen by birth. His educational background is not well documented but it is believed he went to high school in Dallas, Texas.

Where does Seven Benjamin go to college? According to Seven's mother's post on Instagram, Benjamin Jr. is studying Botany in an unknown college.

Seven Sirius' parents

His parents are André Lauren Benjamin (Andre 3000) and Erica Abi Wright (Erykah Badu). He is the only child that the couple had together before they separated. The separation happened in 1999 when Sirius was about one and a half years old.

Who is Andre 3000?

Andre Lauren Benjamin is an American rapper known for being a member of the Hip-Hop duo OutKast. He goes by the stage name Andre 3000 and together with fellow rapper Antwan "Big Boi" Patton, formed the group OutKast.

In the year 2000, OutKast released a song titled “Ms Jackson” which was inspired by Andre’s relationship with Erykah Badu. The song topped charts and earned OutKast a Grammy for Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group.

So, does Andre 3000 have any children? Yes, he has one known child, Seven Sirius Benjamin.

Who is Seven’s mother, Erykah Badu?

Erica Abi Wright is an American singer-songwriter known as the Queen of Neo-Soul. Her album Baduizm was certified triple platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

She dated rapper Andre 3000 from 1995 to 1999. They had one child, Seven.

Erykah has had several relationships since her separation from Andre. She dated Texas-based rapper The D.O.C, with whom they had a daughter together. The child was born on 5th July 2004 and was named Puma Sabti Curry.

Badu also dated rapper Jay Electronica and had a child with him. Mars Merkaba was born on 1st February 2009 and is the third child of Erykah.

So, how many kids does she have? Erykah Badu’s kids are three: Seven Sirius Benjamin, Puma Sabti Curry, and Mars Merkaba.

Seven Sirius' appearance

Seven is the spitting image of his dad. However, he shies away from the public eye and is rarely seen. His mum Erykah, uploaded a video on Instagram that featured him.

In the video, Sirius is seen driving next to his mother while listening to Lil Yatchy’s song. Erykah Badu and her son seem to share a strong bond as is evident in the video.

Seven Sirius Benjamin in a purple tee. Photo: @erykahbadu

Source: Instagram

Net worth

Seven's net worth is not known. However, his parents are well-known superstars that have made a good living off music. What is Andre Benjamin's worth? Well, Andre 3000 has a net worth of $35 million while Seven's mum Erykah has a net worth of $10 million.

Seven Sirius Benjamin is a private person and has kept away from the limelight. His parents dominated the music scene in the '90s and are considered legends. Despite this, Benjamin Jr has opted to keep a low profile and live his life privately.

