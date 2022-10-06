The Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has appealed the Federal High Court’s judgment that nullified his nomination as the candidate of the All Progressives Congress for the July 16, 2022, governorship election in the state.

This was contained in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Ismail Omipidan, on Wednesday, in Osogbo.

Oyetola in the statement described the Federal High Court’s judgment as a misscarriage of justice and, therefore, urged the Court of Appeal to set aside the ruling of the lower court and affirm their nominations as valid and lawful.

Justice Emeka Nwite, of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Friday, nullified Oyetola’s candidacy and that of his deputy, Benedict Alabi, following the suit filed by the Peoples Democratic Party.

Nwite based his ruling on the grounds that Gov. Mai Mala Buni of Yobe, who had submitted their names to the Independent National Electoral Commission, violated the provisions of Section 183 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Section 82(3) of the Electoral Act, 2022.

The statement, however, said Oyetola and Alabi, in an appeal filed by the APC through their counsel, Dr Abiodun Layonu (SAN) and Mr Abdulfatai Oyedele, listed 19 grounds of appeal against the lower court’s judgment.

In the appeal, the governor and his deputy argued that all the actions taken by Gov. Buni in respect of their nominations were valid and legally recognisable, saying it complied with the provisions of the Electoral Act 2022 and the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria.

The statement further argued that the PDP lacked the locus to commence the legal action against Gov. Oyetola as the issue of nomination of candidate was an internal affair of political parties.

“By the provision of Section 84(14) of the Electoral Act 2022, it is only an aspirant that participated in the primary election that can complain that the provision of the Electoral Act and the guidelines of the political party have not been complied with in the selection or nomination of candidate of a political party for an election.

“The issue of nomination and sponsorship of candidates of a political party is strictly an internal affair of a political party which is not justiciable.

“The 1st respondent (the PDP), therefore, lacks the locus standing to bring any cause of action that relates to internal affairs of the appellant (APC),” it said.

