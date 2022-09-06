The Osun state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has faulted the recruitment of new teachers by the state government

The opposition party stated that the new recruitment is another opportunity for the state government to cripple the economy of the state

However, the state government says its aim for the new recruitment is to bolster education in rural communities cross the state

Osun, Osogbo - No fewer than 1,500 teachers have been approved for recruitment by Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun state.

This is coming after the state government recruited 1,000 teachers, who underwent a series of tests before being selected for recruitment, the Leadership newspaper reported.

The Osun state government stated that the new recruitment of teachers was aimed at filling gaps and improving education in the state. Photo: Gboyega Oyetola and Ademola Adeleke

Funke Egbemode, the Osun state commissioner for information and civic orientation made this known via a statement.

As contained in the statement, she stated that the new recruitment was necessary to fill in gaps and improve the educational system of the state.

She stated that the deployment of these teachers will focus more on rural communities and that a committee has been set up to oversee that aspect.

Opposition kicks at new recruitment

Elsewhere, the camp of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has slammed the recruitment of teachers made by the state government.

The PDP said the new recruitment is another attempt to swindle the resources of the party whilst other sectors and the people in the state suffer in penury.

This was made known in a statement issued by Mallam Olawale Rasheed the chairman media sub-committee of the transition committee of Senator Ademola Adeleke, the governor-elect of Osun state.

As contained in the statement, Rasheed accused the APC-led government in Osun state of carrying out recruitment that will further damage the economy of the state and deepen the gridlock of workers that are unpaid.

Rasheed said the incoming governor will adopt a more salient and sustainable approach to help bolster the economy of the state, its human capacity, and the welfare of its workforce.

