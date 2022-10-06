A the moment, the APC in Ogun has no candidate for the House of Reps, Yewa South and Ipokia Federal Constituency precisely

This is as the Federal High Court in the state on Thursday, October 6, sacked the ruling party's candidate for the seat, Hon. Isiaka Abiodun Akinlade

The court ruled that Akinlade did not pay for the expression of interest form as at when he was supposed to

Moreover, Akinlade is not to take part in the fresh election which is to be conducted within the next 40 days

Ogun - The election of Hon. Isiaka Abiodun Akinlade, the House of Representatives candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) for Yewa South and Ipokia Federal Constituency, has been voided.

Akinlade's election was nullified by the Federal High Court in Ogun state on Thursday, October 6.

The court's ruling delivered by the presiding judge, Justice O.O.Oguntoyinbo, declared as “irregular, null and void” Akinlade's nomination by the All Progressives Congress (APC), The Nation reports.

The court asked Akinlade not to take part in the rerun election (Photo: @dabiodunMFR)

Source: Twitter

In its verdict, the court said Akinlade did not pay for an expression of interest form or was screened by APC within the time prescribed by the party in respect of the National Assembly primary poll.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Added to this, a fresh primary is to be conducted within the next 40 days to select and nominate candidate for the constituency seat in 2023 and the sacked candidate is not to take part in the exercise.

The decision came on the heels of a suit from aggrieved aspirant of the APC, Chief Michael Adebayo Adeleke, filed against the APC, Isiaq Abiodun Akinlade and Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

INEC to conduct fresh guber primary in northern state as court sacks APC candidate

Meanwhile, Senator Emmanuel Bwacha, the governorship candidate of the APC in Taraba, had been sacked by the Federal High Court.

In a ruling delivered on Tuesday, September 20, the court sitting in Jalingo presided over by Justice Simon Amobeda nullified Bwacha's election victory.

Justice Amobeda also directed INEC to conduct another governorship primary in the state in not more than two weeks.

Source: Legit.ng