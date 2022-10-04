The PDP and the Labour Party have no governorship candidates for the 2023 elections in Ogun state, according to INEC's final list

INEC cited "court order" as the reason why the PDP, the main opposition party in the country, is yet to have a governorship candidate in Ogun

A Federal High court sitting in Abeokuta had recently nullified all the primaries conducted by the PDP in the southwestern state

Abeokuta, Ogun state - The list of governorship and state House of Assembly candidates released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) shows the PDP and the Labour Party currently have no flagbearers in Ogun state.

On Tuesday, October 4, the electoral body released the names of 13 political parties and the candidates in the final list.

The PDP currently has no governorship candidate in Ogun state, according to INEC's list. Photo credit: @iyorchiayu

Source: Twitter

INEC said it would publish the list of candidates for state elections (Governorship and State Houses of Assembly) in its offices nationwide and upload it to its website as required by law.

According to Daily Trust, the PDP appeared on the list as number 21, but the names of both the governorship candidate and the running mate were missing.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Legit.ng gathers that the commission cited “court order” as a reason for the omission on the final list.

Recall that the Federal High court sitting in Abeokuta recently decided on a suitcase filed by the three members of the PDP and nullified all the primaries conducted by the PDP in the state.

Unlike the PDP and the LP, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidate, Governor Dapo Abiodun, reportedly made the list.

Ogun 2023: Adebutu loses as appeal court gives verdict on PDP governorship primaries

Meanwhile, a previous report by Legit.ng indicates that the factional governorship candidate of the PDP in Ogun state, Oladipupo Adebutu, lost at the Court of Appeal in Abuja.

The appellate court set aside an earlier judgment of the Federal High Court given in Adebutu's favour in judgement on Friday, September 30.

The three-member panel of the Appeal Court held that Justice Taiwo Taiwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja (now retired), was wrong to have declined jurisdiction to entertain a suit by Jimi Adebisi Lawal.

Source: Legit.ng