The hope of the Osun state governor-elect, Ademola Adeleke, has been thrown into uncertainty as he was alleged to be evading the bailiff who went to serve him the APC petition

The election petition tribunal, which hears the petition by the APC, and governor Gboyega Oyetola, has granted the exparte order to probe the electoral material and other requests

The prosecutors are challenging the victory of Adeleke in the July 16 governorship election, where Adeleke was declared the winner by the INEC

Osogbo, Osun - The election petition tribunal hearing the recently concluded governorship election in Osun state has granted an exparte order to governor Gboyega Oyetola and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The order will provide a substitute service for the state governor-elect, Ademola Adeleke, according to Vanguard.

Oyetola is challenging the outcome of the July 16 governorship election in the state where the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Adeleke, the winner.

Adeleke evades bailiff who wants to serve him court documents

Oyetola and the APC, through their counsel, Yomi Aliyu, told the tribunal that Adeleke had been evading efforts by the bailiff to serve him the petition.

The counsel added that the first and third respondents, which are INEC and the PDP, have been served, but Adeleke refused to collect the document when the bailiff got to his house to serve him.

“The bailiff was kept at the gate to wait for instruction to drop the message but the security guard later ordered the bailiff to leave as there was no instruction to collect the document and he has to leave the scene for his safety” he added.

In an oral application on behalf of the Oyetola and APC, Aliyu asked the tribunal to order INEC to allow it to access the election materials, including scanning ballot papers used for the election.

