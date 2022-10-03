Amid the social media trolls, criticism, and backlash facing Bola Ahmed Tinubu,, the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), Bashir Ahmed has come to his aide.

It will be recalled that Legit.ng reported that Tinubu released a video on social media where he was seen wheeling a gym-like bicycle in what looked like his apartment.

Bashir Ahmad has revealed that more videos of Bola Tinubu will surface on social media soon. Photo: Bashir Ahmad and Bola Tinubu

Source: Twitter

His caption reads:

"Many have said I have died; others claim I have withdrawn from the presidential campaign.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"Well... Nope.

"This is the reality: I am strong, I am healthy and I am READY to serve Nigerians from Day One."

Legit.ng reports that the special assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari took to his Twitter handle to defend the former Lagos State Governor.

He wrote:

“See how a seven-second video is driving them crazy, it is expected to feel that way, but at the moment, we can only ask you to calm down because more and hotter videos are on their way.”

"Tinubu don become skit maker", Nigerians react to viral video of APC presidential candidate

Meanwhile, some Nigerians took the comment sections of the president's aide to share their thoughts and reactions to his tweet and the viral video of the APC stalwart.

A Twittetr handle with the name, @johnvictorosas said:

"Tinubu don become skit maker?? "

Richard Emmanuel another Twitter handle who reacted to the tweet of the president's aide said he expects more videos while he referred to him as "Ode" meaning "a fool" in Yoruba language.

He said:

"The season has started I expect more videos ode."

@teecruie1 said:

"Bashir, may Allah treat you the way you and your government have treated Nigerians..

"Bashir, say Amin."

Source: Legit.ng